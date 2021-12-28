The following incidents were recently reported to the Jefferson Police Department:
•information report on Elder Dr. where a mailbox was damaged when someone tried to upright a woodchipper.
•information on Old Pendergrass Rd. where a man said a pharmacy refused to fill a prescription because they only had enough of that medication for their existing patients.
•miscellaneous report on Marion Dr. where a man reported the front door to his residence was unlocked and a piece of trim was broken on a bedroom door frame.
•death investigation on Lanter Dr. where officers were called for a welfare check because a man hadn't seen his neighbor. Officers found the home in disarray with cans, bottles and boxes throughout. A man was found dead inside.
•criminal trespass on Kelly Ln. where a man and woman struggled over a phone and the woman was struck on the chin. The man was criminally trespassed from the residence.
•miscellaneous report on Hog Mountain Rd. where a man reported his trailer was damaged.
•criminal damage to property; theft by taking; and entering auto on Damon Gause Bypass where a window was broken on a vehicle. Several items were taken from the vehicle including $15, the car battery and the catalytic converter.
•harassment on Washington St. where a man reported his daughter was bullied, harassed and threatened at Jefferson High School.
•information on Jimmy Reynolds Dr. where a woman said her ex-husband's children called her constantly about his burial and estate. They also reportedly said the woman would get "jumped" at court.
