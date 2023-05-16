The following incidents were recently reported by the Pendergrass Police Department:
Updated: May 16, 2023 @ 1:25 am
The following incidents were recently reported by the Pendergrass Police Department:
•theft by taking on Seed Ln. where someone reported $338 worth of items were taken at a residence.
•theft by taking on Pawtucket Ln. where someone reported $3,000 worth of household goods were taken from a residence.
•damaged property on Park St.
•motor vehicle theft and recovered property on Glenn Gee Rd. where a Hyundai Elantra was recovered.
•miscellaneous investigation on Glenn Gee Rd. where officers were called for a dispute.
•burglary on Glenn Gee Rd. The report does not indicate that anything was stolen during the incident.
•drug offenses; suspicious person; and suspicious vehicle at The Seasons at Pendergrass where officers saw a suspicious vehicle at a pool.
•domestic dispute on Glenn Gee Rd.
•possibly deceased person on Summer Springs Ct.
•dispute on Walnut Creek Cir.
•domestic incident on Starbucks Pkwy.
•suspicious activity on Hughes Ln.
•animal complaint on Walnut Creek Cir.
•found property on Glenn Gee Rd.
•criminal trespass on Beck Rd.
