The following incidents were recently reported by the Pendergrass Police Department:
- damaged property on Merigold Way where a woman reported her house was egged.
- family violence and cruelty to children on Glenn Gee Rd. where a man was arrested after a dispute with a woman turned physical. He reportedly refused to let the woman leave the residence.
- injured person on Brooks Village Dr. where officers were called after a man reportedly threatened self-harm. The man denied wanting to harm himself and said it was just an argument.
- family violence on Brooks Village Dr. where a man yelled at a residence.
- family violence on Independence Ave. where a man reportedly knocked a phone from a woman's hand. He also reportedly rushed her, knocking her to the ground, and struck her.
- theft by taking on Holliman Cir. and Hidden Pines Cir. where three people reported a stolen package.
- burglary on Glen Abby Lane where a man said someone entered a residence and took fans and a safe.
