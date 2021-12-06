The following incidents were recently reported to the Arcade Police Department:
•assist medical unit at a Peppers St. residence, where a man was transported for treatment.
•suspended registration and no insurance on Hwy. 129 South, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•custody dispute at an Old Barn Trl. residence.
•suspicious incident on Trotters Ridge Rd. at Trotters Ct., where two juveniles were walking in the dark.
•theft by taking a motor vehicle at Arcade Food Mart, Athens Hwy., where a man reported his motorcycle, that had mechanical problems and been left at this location, had been stolen.
•failure to obey a traffic control device and driving without a valid driver’s license on Hwy. 129 South, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•suspended registration, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and no insurance on Hwy. 129 South, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•expired registration and driving without a valid driver’s license on Hwy. 129 North, where a traffic stop was conducted.
