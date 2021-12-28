The following incidents were recently reported to the Arcade Police Department:
•theft by receiving stolen property on Damon Gause North at Athens Hwy. where officers stopped a vehicle that had a stolen tag.
•simple assault-family violence on Hidden Oaks Ln. where a woman said her husband moved toward her aggressively during an argument. The man denied it.
•expired registration and no insurance on Hwy. 129 where a traffic stop was conducted.
•theft by taking on Peppers St. where a woman reported medication was stolen.
•suspicious incident on Trotters Trace where someone reported seeing smoke.
•agency assist on Nathaniel Dr. where a woman was taken to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center after a possible overdose.
•theft by shoplifting on Hwy. 82 South where someone took $70 worth of merchandise from Dollar General.
•welfare check on Grace Dr. where officers checked on a woman who had left the hospital with an IV in her arm. A man at the residence said the woman was fine and had left for work.
•accumulation of junk on Rock Forge Ln. where officers gave a citation to a woman.
•animal complaint on Rock Forge Ln. where a man said a neighbor's aggressive dog killed his daughter's cat.
•animal control-nuisance on Hightower Ct. where a man reported a neighbor's dog almost bit his grandson.
