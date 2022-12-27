The following incidents were recently reported to the Commerce Police Department:
- suicide threat/attempt on Pine Ave. where a man was taken to the hospital after making comments about wanting to shoot himself.
- forgery on Little St. where a woman reported someone forged her check.
- simple assault-family violence on Victoria Way where a man was arrested after a dispute with a woman. He reportedly grabbed the woman during the argument, which caused her to fall to the ground.
- information on South Elm St. where a woman disposed of medications.
- information on Arlington Ln. where someone reported burning at a construction site.
- criminal trespass on North Elm St. where a vehicle damaged shrubs at a business.
