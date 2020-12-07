Three drivers traveling on Interstate 85 North recently reported damage to their vehicles,
The drivers advised the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in the area of the 143 mile marker they each struck a piece of a tire that caused damage to their vehicles.
COMMERCE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•criminal trespass at a Hwy. 334, Commerce, residence, where a man, who had been told to stay off the property, was reported sitting in his truck in the roadway in front of the complainant’s property.
•assist an Athens-Clarke County Police Department Investigator at a Blacks Creek Church Rd., Commerce, residence.
•suspicious activity in the Eagle Trace Subdivision, Commerce, where a man was walking in the neighborhood yelling and causing a scene.
•agency assist at an Apple Valley Rd., Commerce, residence, where a suspicious pick-up truck was reported to be on the property.
•dispute at an Apple Valley Rd., Commerce, residence, where a property dispute between two men was reported.
•agency assist at a Millside Ct., Commerce, residence, where a 17-year-old female reported a male had strangled her while she was at an Athens location.
•suspicious activity at a South Broad St., Commerce, business, where a man reported another man was going through the bed of his truck in the parking lot at the laundromat.
•aggravated assault – Family Violence Act (FVA), interfering with calls for emergency assistance and battery/simple battery – FVA at a B. Wilson Rd., Commerce, residence, where a dispute was reported between a woman and her boyfriend.
•criminal damage to property and entering an automobile at Michael Kors, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a woman reported her vehicle had been damaged possibly by someone trying to gain entry into the vehicle.
•abandoned vehicle on Joe Bolton Rd. at Wheeler Cir., Commerce.
•motorist assist on Hwy. 334, Commerce, where a tractor-trailer was broken down and blocking the roadway.
•theft of services at a Yarbrough-Ridgeway Rd., Commerce, residence, where a Jackson EMC representative advised someone was stealing power at this location.
•possession of methamphetamine, theft by receiving stolen property and unlawful entry/delivery inside guard line of a controlled substance, etc. at a Hwy. 82 Spur, Commerce, residence, where an enclosed trailer reported stolen in the county was located.
•Temporary Protective Order (TPO) service at a Stark St., Commerce, residence,
•accident with a deer on Apple Valley Rd. at Smith Ln., Commerce.
•agency assist on Interstate 85, Commerce, where an accident was reported.
•information at East Jackson Middle School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce.
•accident with a deer on Veterans Memorial Pkwy., Commerce.
•information at East Jackson Middle School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where a student was reportedly caught smoking a vape pen on the bus.
•theft by shoplifting at Tommy Hilfiger store, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where two females had reportedly taken $570 worth of merchandise without paying.
•simple assault – FVA at a Richmond Way, Commerce, residence, where a woman reported her husband had been verbally abusive to her.
•information at a Barber Rd., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported an alarm was going off in the area and had been going off for two days.
•speeding and Driving Under the Influence (DUI) – alcohol on Hwy. 441 South at Harris Lord Cemetery Rd., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•duty to stop at the scene of an accident – hit and run, leaving the scene of an accident at Toyota Distribution Center, Veterans Memorial Pkwy., Commerce, where a woman reported the driver of another vehicle struck her vehicle in the parking lot.
•dispute at a Waterwheel Dr., Commerce, residence, between a woman and her husband, whom the female has a TPO against.
•battery/simple battery – FVA at a W.L. Williams Rd., Commerce, residence, between two brothers.
•assist Banks County Sheriff’s Office personnel on Homer Rd., Commerce, where a male had reportedly stolen items from Walmart and taken off on foot behind Jaemor Farms. The man was apprehended at O’Reilly Auto Parts a short time later.
•suspicious activity at a Mount Olive Way, Commerce, residence, where the complainant reported a car with a male driver would park in the parking lot around the same time every night.
•motorist assist on Interstate 85 North, Commerce, where a tractor-trailer had a flat tire.
JEFFERSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•warrant service on Hwy. 129 South at Tyler Way, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•accident with a deer on Ethridge Rd. at Carruth Rd., Jefferson.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 82 South, Jefferson.
•information/missing person locate on Interstate 85 North, Jefferson, where a female, reported missing out of South Carolina, was observed walking along the roadway.
•assist Georgia State Patrol on Valentine Industrial Ext. at Stockton Farm Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic accident was reported.
•simple assault and theft by taking at a Double Bridges Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman was reportedly struck by a vehicle driven by a man that stole her dog.
•suspicious activity at a Geiger Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported hearing gunshots in the woods behind her house.
•suspicious activity at a Lake Point Ct., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported seeing someone running from her porch on the door camera.
•dispute at a Roller Mill Dr., Jefferson, residence, where an intoxicated male was fighting with people and was trying to drive drunk.
•juvenile issue at a Palmer Ct., Jefferson, residence.
•assist medical unit on Austin Way, Jefferson, residence, where a male hospice patient was found unresponsive.
•information at a Hidden Oak Ln., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported hearing loud explosions.
•suspicious activity at Howard’s Hollow Subdivision, Hwy. 124 West, Jefferson, where four or more kids wearing dark clothing were reportedly walking around the neighborhood.
•accident with a deer on Holiday Cemetery Rd. at B. Whitfield Rd., Jefferson.
•aggravated assault and warrant service at a County Farm Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported his male roommate had been shot at by a neighbor as he was leaving the residence in a vehicle.
•DUI – alcohol and failure to maintain lane on Galilee Church Rd., Jefferson, where a single-vehicle accident was reported.
•agency assist on Hwy. 129 North at Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, where a three-vehicle accident was reported.
•warrant service oat a Brockton Loop Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•dispute at a Double Bridges Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported his mother-in-law contacted him and stated a man was at the complainant’s residence and was destroying the complainant’s property.
•abandoned vehicle on Jackson Pkwy. at Hwy. 15, Jefferson.
•loitering or prowling, tail light violation and tires violation on Traditions Way at Old Traditions Pl., Jefferson, where the driver of a truck with loud mufflers was reportedly making circles in the area.
•theft by taking at a Hog Mountain Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported his 20-foot enclosed trailer had been stolen from his driveway.
•terroristic threats and acts at a Hwy. 82 South, Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported another woman, who had stolen money out of the complainant’s purse, had called and told her, “Don’t go to sleep tonight I’m going to slit your f#@king throat tonight.”
•deposit account fraud at Jackson Electric Membership Corporation, Commerce Rd., Jefferson, where an employee reported receiving a check that was fictitious and was not issued by Jackson EMC.
•failure to maintain lane on Hwy. 124, Jefferson, where a vehicle was in a ditch.
•juvenile issue at a Lavista Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•juvenile issue at a McCreery Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•identity fraud at a Ryans Run, Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported someone had used her maiden name to get power and the bill was now being collected by a collection agency.
•information at an Athens Hwy., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported the father of her child had violated his TPO by sending her multiple text messages.
•removing or affixing a license plate for the purpose of concealing the identity of a vehicle, warrant service, operating a motor vehicle without registration or valid license plate, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, insurance requirements for operation of motor vehicles violation, reckless driving, DUI – drugs, fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer, failure to maintain lane, following too closely, headlights violation and brake lights requirements violation on Jefferson River Rd. at Cardinal Lake Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•agency assist on Interstate 85, Jefferson, where a vehicle fire was reported.
•financial transaction card fraud and financial transaction card theft at a Still Water Ln., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported her debit card number had been used at a hotel in Florida for over $1,750.
•theft by deception at a Lavista Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported he had been notified that he had registered a stolen vehicle that had been reported stolen out of South Carolina. He said he purchased the truck in February 2020 and received a bill of sale and a title from the seller, but the VIN on the title and that on the truck did not match.
•damage to a vehicle at Marlowe’s Deer Market, South Apple Valley Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported the owner’s dog jumped on the driver’s side of his vehicle causing light scratches.
•duty to stop at the scene of an accident – hit and run, leaving the scene of an accident on Interstate 85, Jefferson.
•TPO service at the Jackson County Courthouse, Jackson Pkwy., Jefferson.
•criminal trespass at a County Farm Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported the lock on the back door was missing, but she wasn’t sure if anything was missing from the residence.
•burglary at a Stephanie Ln., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported someone had entered the barn next to his residence and stole several tools.
•motorist assist on Commerce Rd., at Lyle Field Rd., Jefferson.
•suspicious activity at Amazon Distribution, Toy Wright Rd., Jefferson, where a manager reported a security guard noticed an AR-15 rifle in the front passenger seat of an employee’s car. The manager said it is against company policy to have firearms on the premises.
•damage to a vehicle on McClure Industrial Pkwy., Jefferson, where a man reported his vehicle had been struck on the front fender while it was parked at his place of employment.
•information at Amazon, Toy Wright Rd., Jefferson, where a truck driver was reportedly stuck at the loading dock.
•accident with a deer on Brockton Rd., Jefferson.
•information at a Raford Wilson Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a loud alarm in the area was reported.
•welfare check on a West Jackson Middle School student at a Rock Forge Ln., Jefferson, residence.
•animal complaint at a Magnolia Pointe Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported a deer she believed had been hit by a car had wandered into her yard.
•information on Gum Springs Church Rd., at Jackson Trail Rd., Jefferson, where a drive ran out of gas.
•missing person at a Petal Creek Ln., Jefferson, residence.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked on Hill St. at Lee St., Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
*loitering or prowling at a Traditions Way, Jefferson, residence, where a woman was reportedly trying to break into the residence.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked on Hwy. 129 South, Jefferson, where a traffic stop was conducted,
MAYSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Maysville were:
•assist motorist on Gillsville Rd. at Cargill Dr., Maysville, where a driver’s car was broken down in the roadway.
•dispute at a Ridgeway Church Rd., Maysville, residence, between a woman and her husband.
•suspicious activity at a Plainview Rd., Maysville, residence, where a woman reported someone was shooting a gun on her property.
•accident with a deer on Maysville Rd., Maysville.
•agency assist at an Old Miller Rd., Maysville, residence, where a man had reportedly punched a window causing a laceration to his arm.
•dispute at a Jackson Woods, Maysville, residence, where a man reported a female was causing a disturbance.
•dispute at a Thurston Williams Rd., Maysville, residence, where a domestic dispute was reported between a woman and her husband.
•information report at a Deadwyler Rd., Maysville, residence, where a child had accidentally dialed 9-1-1.
•agency assist at a Hillside Way, Maysville, residence, where a welfare check on a juvenile was requested by the Barrow County Sheriff’s Office.
•animal complaint/animal control referral at a Maysville Rd., Maysville, residence, where a woman reported there were dogs outside without any shelter.
•warrant service at a Unity Church Circle, Maysville, residence.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 82 Spur, Maysville.
•suspicious activity at Dry Pond United Methodist Church, Plainview Rd., Maysville, where a man reported a woman in a U-Haul in the church parking lot and she said “she was waiting on somewhere to stay.”
•dispute at a Jackson Woods Rd., Maysville, residence, between a male and female.
•motorist assist on Maysville Rd. at Wheeler Cemetery Rd., Maysville, where the driver of a tractor-trailer was stuck in a ditch.
•assist Georgia State Patrol with and hit and run on Maysville Rd. at Wheeler Cemetery Rd., Maysville.
GILLSVILLE
Incident reported to the JCSO in Gillsville was:
•suspicious activity at a Silverwood Dr., Gillsville, residence, where a woman reported a man wearing a dark hoodie was sitting in the bushes outside her house.
NICHOLSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Nicholson were:
•assist Georgia State Patrol on Hwy. 441 at Mulberry St., Nicholson, where a traffic accident was reported.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 441 South, Nicholson.
•animal complaint/animal control referral at a G.W. Wilson Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a man reported a dog had gotten into his chicken coop and killed several of his chickens.
•theft by taking and aggravated battery at a New Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported a male took two pieces of jewelry from her and when she was attempting to get the jewelry back he grabbed her hand, twisted, and broke her ring finger.
•information at a Z. Williams Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a man reported someone had been shooting in the area.
•animal complaint at a Smith Overhead Bridge Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a man reported there were two large Pit Bull dogs wandering the area and did not appear to belong to anyone.
•agency assist at a Church St., Nicholson, residence, where the complainant reported an elderly neighbor was located lying in his yard and was acting strange.
•death investigation (non-murder) at an Old Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson, residence.
•information at a Brooks Dr., Nicholson, residence, where loud music was reportedly being played.
•accident with a deer on New Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson.
•animal complaint at a Wilson Cemetery Rd., Nicholson, residence, where cows were reportedly in the roadway.
•suspicious activity at a Cabin Creek Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a man reported he had a total of 18 cows die in a weeks time frame.
•damage to a vehicle on Sanford Dr., Nicholson, where a woman reported the rear window on her vehicle had been broken.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked on Lakeview Dr. at Sanford Rd., Nicholson, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•terroristic threats and acts at a Church St., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported her 16-year-old daughter had received harassing texts from her ex-boyfriend.
•dispute at a Hunt Club Rd., Nicholson, residence, between a woman and her husband.
•dispute at an Ivy Creek Dr., Nicholson, residence, between a man and his brother.
•motorist assist on Hwy. 441 at Shilo Rd., Nicholson, where a driver had a flat tire.
•information on Old Kings Bridge Rd at New Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson, where a traffic accident was reported.
•assist medical unit at a Pace Dr., Nicholson, residence, where a woman was transported to a hospital for treatment.
•abuse/neglect/exploitation of a disabled/elder person at an Ivy Creek Dr., Nicholson, residence.
•dispute at an Ivy Creek Dr., Nicholson, residence, where a man reported a roommate’s friend came into his room without permission, ransacked it and took his cell phone and some Zoom shoes.
•damage to property at a Cabin Creek Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a man doing work in the area reported a Honda semi-trash pump left near a creek had been destroyed.
•theft by taking and suspicious activity at a Cooper Farm Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported the theft of a UPS package.
NORTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in North Jackson were:
•custody dispute at a Glenn Abby Ln., Pendergrass, residence, where a woman reported her child had not been returned by the father at the specified time.
•custody dispute at a Stockton Farm Rd., Pendergrass, residence.
•assist motorist on Main St., Talmo, where a traffic accident was reported.
•welfare check at a Banyon Creek Dr., Talmo, residence.
•information on Pond Fork Church Rd., Talmo, where a man reported striking a deer with his vehicle. He said the deer was still alive and needed to be put down.
•information at Talmo City Hall, Main St., Talmo, where two juveniles were reportedly on top of the rail car and one had a skateboard. The complainant said the two refused to leave and showed her rude hand gestures.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and failure to stop at a stop sign on Pond Fork Church Rd. at Sosbee Rd., Talmo, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information at a Sweetgum Ln., Pendergrass, location, where a man requested someone check on a female that had been in the subdivision for an extended period of time.
•noise complaint at a Hidden Trl., Pendergrass, residence, where a man reported hearing loud music.
•information at a Pleasant Hill Dr., Talmo, residence, where a woman reported her juvenile son was refusing to return home from an unknown Gainesville address.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked on Hwy. 129 South at Wayne Poultry Rd., Pendergrass, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•criminal trespass and civil matter at a Pleasant Hill Dr., Talmo, residence, where a woman reported finding the front door open and items missing from inside the residence.
•noise complaint at a Mountain Creek Dr., Pendergrass, residence, where a man reported hearing shooting in the area.
•information at a Mountain Creek Dr., Pendergrass, residence, where a child abuse incident was reported.
•suicide threats at a Belmont Hwy., Talmo, residence.
•entering an automobile at Bed Bath and Beyond, John B. Brooks Rd., Pendergrass, where a man reported someone had entered his vehicle and stole a Nike back pack.
•recovered stolen property at a Pleasant Hill Dr., Talmo, residence, where a truck reported stolen out of Gwinnett County was found.
•suspicious activity at a Nichols Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where a man was reportedly walking in the roadway.
•dispute at a Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where the complainant reported he wanted a man removed from the property.
•suspicious activity at a Banyon Creek Rd., Talmo, residence, where a man reported finding his front door open when he woke up and hearing weird sounds coming from the bathroom.
•warrant service at an Old State Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where a woman reported a man that had been criminally trespassed from the property was on the property.
•entering an automobile at Bed Bath and Beyond, John B. Brooks Rd., Pendergrass, where an employee reported someone entered his vehicle and went through the center console and dash. He said the only thing missing was his car key.
•suspicious activity at an Old State Rd., Talmo, residence, where a male was reportedly shooting a pistol off the front porch towards the roadway.
SOUTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in South Jackson were:
•suspicious activity at a Rock Hill Rd., Athens, residence, where a man reported a shirtless male was knocking on his door at 3 a.m.
•suspicious activity at a Doris Ln., Athens, residence, where a woman reported her husband had been asleep at the wheel so his car in the driveway and prior to that she found his passed out in the basement.
•warrant service on Old Hwy. 441, Athens, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•abandoned vehicle on Hwy. 330 at Hwy. 441, Athens.
•assist motorist on Hwy. 441 South at Antioch Church Rd., Athens, where a female driver ran out of gas.
•death investigation (non-murder) at a Cane Creek Rd., Athens, residence.
•suspicious activity at Fast Phil’s, Jefferson Rd., Athens, where an employee reported she answered the phone and a male replied, “I’m from the hood and I’m going to blow your place up.” She said the man then hung up the phone.
•suspicious activity at a Timber Ridge Dr., Athens, residence, where a woman reported a suspicious car parked near her driveway.
•loitering or prowling at Southside Church, Jefferson Rd., Athens, where a large group of cars were being loud in the parking lot.
•accident with a deer on Jefferson Rd., Athens.
•mental subject on Crooked Creek Rd., Athens, where a man was reportedly walking in the roadway.
•dispute at a Bear Cub Way, Bogart, residence, where a woman reported hunters were shooting and ducks and the rounds were hitting the roof of her residence.
•suspicious activity at a Master’s Way, Athens, residence, where a man reported he heard someone knocking on his windows.
•theft by taking at a Lake Carolyn Rd., Statham, residence, where a woman reported a 9mm pistol missing from her barn.
•burglary at Mizpah Presbyterian Church, Jefferson River Rd., Athens, where the doors had been picked in and a five-gallon jar full of money was missing.
•agency assist on Brock Rd., Athens, where a residential gas explosion was reported.
•suspicious activity at a Providence Rd., Statham, residence, where a man reported a van with a male driver stopped in front of his house and the man asked the complainant if his property was for sale.
•accident with a deer on Timber Ridge Dr., Athens.
•loitering or prowling at Fast Phil’s, Jefferson Rd., Athens, where a man that was not supposed to be there was located.
•welfare check on Commerce Rd., Athens, where a male was reportedly walking in an attempt to get home from the hospital.
•information at an Oak Grove Rd., Athens, residence, where a woman reported her Facebook account had been “hacked.”
WEST JACKSON
The JCSO was recently called for the following incidents in Braselton and Hoschton:
•theft by taking on Hwy. 53 where a man said someone took a package of medication.
•dispute on Cecil Clark Rd. where someone reported a man was cursing and yelling and threatened a man saying, "I'll knock your teeth down your throat."
•damage to property on Hwy. 124 where a truck struck a menu board at a drive-thru.
•welfare check on Braselton Farms Tr. where officers checked on someone who contacted a crisis line.
•agency assist on Marshall Clark Rd. where officers were called for an accident. A male driver left the scene and a woman went to a residence to ask for help. Officers later made contact with the man, who admitted to drinking and refused to return to the scene of the accident. He was detained and escorted back to the accident. The Georgia State Patrol was called for the investigation.
•dispute on McNeal Rd. where officers were called for a dispute between a man and a woman who suffers from mental health issues. Officers were later called back and the woman was taken to the hospital for mental health issues.
•suspicious activity on East Jefferson St. where a man was sat under a counter inside the post office while waiting for the facility to open.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where someone reported vehicles were parked in a parking lot and they smelled of marijuana. Officers made contact with two people, who admitted to smoking the substance, but none was found in the vehicles.
•suspicious activity on I-85 where someone reported a woman was standing on the side of the road.
•theft by taking on Wehunt Rd. where someone took Christmas decorations.
•theft by taking on Hwy. 53 where someone took a catalytic converter.
•information on Winterset Cir. where a woman reported a dog that was constantly barking.
•mental person on Mandy Ln. where a woman was walking with two children and said she had a dream that someone was hurting her. The woman's roommate said she sometimes sees things that aren't there and uses drugs.
•civil matter on Braselton Farms Dr. where two men had a dispute over a pool construction project and one of them took steps from the other's property.
•public drunkenness on Lagree Duck Rd. where a man was seen punching stop signs and punching in the air. He also smelled of alcohol. The man told officers he was exercising. He was ultimately released to a family member.
•information on Hwy. 53 where someone reported hearing explosions.
•agency assist on Ward Rd. where officers assisted with a med call.
•suspicious activity on Jackson Trail Rd. where officers saw a vehicle parked in a church parking lot. Open doors were found on two nearby trailers.
•dispute on Hwy. 53 where someone reported a possible argument.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where officers made contact with the driver of a vehicle that was in a convenience store parking lot. He said he was going to a local hotel. But his license was suspended, so he decided to walk.
•dispute on South Hampton Cir. where a father and son argued and the son reportedly hit his father with a closed fist, but didn't cause an injury. The son also reportedly told the officer, "You kill unarmed black men. Why don't you go get killed by a drug dealer. F--- you. F--- your badge." He was ultimately given a criminal trespass warning.
•agency assist on New Cut Rd. where officers assisted the GSP.
•suspicious activity on Jackson Trail Rd. where someone reported a person was walking around a business.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where someone reported a man was stumbling in the roadway.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 124 where someone reported a bicycle was off the roadway.
•agency assist on Dunmar Ln. where a juvenile was taken to the hospital after taking a large amount of diet pills.
•damage to property on I-85 where officers were called for a wreck. One person was taken to the hospital. A witness also saw a vehicle flee the scene.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 332 where someone reported a man in a vehicle who appeared to be under the influence. He said he was having issues and needed to vent.
•suspicious activity on West Jefferson St. where someone broke a window on a vehicle.
•fraudulent telephone solicitation on Davenport Rd. where someone reported a phone scam.
•civil matter on Berkley Ln. where a woman said she and her father got into an argument and he threatened to kick her out.
•welfare check on New St. where officers attempted to check on a woman.
•theft by taking on Rainy Ct. where a meter was taken from a construction site.
•agency assist on New Liberty Church Rd. where officers attempted to make contact with a runaway juvenile, but the juvenile wasn't there.
•hit and run on New Liberty Church Rd. where a man said another vehicle side-swiped his vehicle and didn't stop.
•suspicious activity on Ednaville Cir. where a juvenile said someone knocked on a window and later fled.
•theft by taking on Hwy. 53 where a seismograph was taken.
•information on Gold Crest Dr. where a woman said someone tried to gain access to her accounts.
•fraudulent attempts to obtain refunds on Rebecca St. where a man said someone contacted him about a loan that he didn't owe.
