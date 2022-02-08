The following incidents were recently reported to the Commerce Police Department:
- driving while license is suspended or revoked on Steve Reynolds Industrial Pkwy. where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop.
- theft by deception on Maysville Rd. where a man paid $550 for fake jewelry.
- theft by taking on South Elm St. where a man said someone took 11 cans of Coke.
- theft of services on Steve Reynolds Industrial Pkwy. where a business reported a customer didn't pay for a vehicle unlock.
- no insurance on South Elm St. where a vehicle was towed during a traffic stop.
- suspicious incident on Homer Rd. where a woman saw a man trying to steal metal at a business.
- no insurance and tag/registration violation on Madison St. extension where a man was cited during a traffic stop.
- warrant executed; driving while license is suspended/revoked; suspended registration; and no insurance on Ila Rd. where two people were arrested during a traffic stop.
- domestic dispute on Walker Cir. where two men argued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.