The following were recently sentenced in the State Court of Jackson County:
•Daniel Lamar Brooks — following too closely
•Annaleigh Carlyle — operating a vehicle without insurance and driving on suspended, cancelled or revoked registration
•Pablo Dario Cosajanel — driving without a license
•Luis Antonio Diaz-Burgos — following too closely
•Gage Tyler Goff — two counts of simple assault-family violence and obstruction of an officer
•William Hankins — possession of marijuana less than an ounce
•John Vernon Hardie — too fast for conditions (reduced from unsecured load)
•Kaitlin Alize Hyatt — failure to yield when turning left
•Alex Parker Johnson — reckless conduct
•Jordan Tyler Kirk — driving under the influence-underage, per se and less safe and open container. A charge of underage possession of alcohol was dismissed.
•Erika L. Laguna Limas — improper use of a vehicle (reduced from following too closely). A charge of operating a vehicle without insurance was dismissed.
•Spencer Scott Mishoe — too fast for conditions
•Ashton Craig Porter — safety belt violation over 18 years old. A charge of driving while license is suspended was dismissed.
•Rafaela Reyes-Perez — driving without a valid license
•Ray Anthony Thacker — disorderly conduct (reduced from theft by taking)
•Stacey Yarnell White – too fast for conditions (reduced from speeding 69/55)
DISMISSED
•Trenton L. Phillips — suspended registration
•James Kenneth Sanders — violation of Georgia Compulsory School Attendance Law
