The following were recently sentenced in State Court proceedings in Jackson County:
•Robert Carney, simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA), $500 fine, 12 months probation, credit for time served, 40 hours of community service, 12 weeks of anger management classes, no weapons, drugs or alcohol, random screens and no contact with victim.
•Nicholas Daniel Cole, simple assault – FVA, $500 fine, 12 months probation, credit for time served, 12 weeks of anger management classes, drug/alcohol evaluation, do not return to 226 Shankle Heights, Commerce - may return one time with a law enforcement officer to get belongings and no contact with victim.
•Deanna Jackson, battery – FVA, $300 fine, 12 months probation, 40 hours of community service, 12 weeks of anger management classes, drug/alcohol evaluation and no violence contact with victim.
•Kory Dwayne Ivey, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) and failure to maintain lane, $1,200 fine, 12 months probation,, 30 days confinement with credit for time served, drug/alcohol evaluation, Risk Reduction Program (RRP), 40 hours of community service, no alcohol and random screens.
•Carl Edward Mann, sexual battery, $500 fine, 12 months probation, mental health evaluation, do not return to New Kings Bridge Road compactor site and no contact with victim.
•James Ikaika Miller, simple battery – FVA, $500 fine, 12 months probation, credit for time served, 24 FVIP, no contact with victim subject to any Superior Court order for custody or visitation.
Betty Pope, simple battery – FVA, $300 fine, 12 months probation, credit for time served and no violent contact with victim.
•Julius Sewell, DUI, hit and run and failure to maintain lane, $1,322.75 fine, 12 months probation, credit for time served, no alcohol, drug/alcohol evaluation, RRP, 40 hours of community service and random screens. An open container charge was dismissed.
•Joseph Kyle Smith, disorderly conduct, $500 fine, 12 months probation, credit for time served, drug/alcohol evaluation, no alcohol or drugs, random screens, no contact with victim and children or within 100 yards.
•Aaron Vaughn, DUI – less safe, $300 fine, 12 months probation, alcohol/drug evaluation, 40 hours of community service and residential rehab. Charges of failure to maintain lane and improper tires were dismissed.
•Dawn Lorraine Cundiff, DUI, $600 fine, 12 months probation, 24 hours confinement with credit for time served, drug/alcohol evaluation, RRP, 40 hours of community service and random screens.
•Ashley Nichole Motes, violation of the Georgia compulsory school attendance law – 11 counts, $275 fine, 12 months probation and child must be in school each and every day unless excused by attendance policy of school.
•Charles Wendell Patton, loitering or prowling, tag light violation, improper tires and tail light violation, $600 fine, 12 months probation and do not return to Traditions Subdivision.
•Edwin Alfonso Perez, DUI and failure to maintain lane, $822.75 fine, 12 months probation, 24 hours confinement with credit for time served, drug/alcohol evaluation, RRP, 40 hours of community service and random screens. Charges of failure to carry a valid driver’s license and open container were dismissed.
•Mackiphest Tobias Rakestraw, DUI, $800 fine, 12 months probation, 49 hours confinement with credit for time served, drug/alcohol evaluation, RRP, 240 hours of community service and random screens. A tag light violaton charge was dismissed.
•Joseph Michael Smith, simple battery – FVA, 12 months probation, drug/alcohol evaluation, random screens, no alcohol or drugs unless prescribed, mental health evaluation and no violent contact with victims.
•Christopher Todd Veal, simple battery, $500 fine, 12 months probation, mental health evaluation, 12 weeks of anger management classes, drug/alcohol evaluation, random screens and no violent contact with victim.
