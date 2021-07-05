The following were recently sentenced in State Court proceedings in Jackson County:
•Christian James Kirkland, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) – alcohol, endangering a child while DUI and failure to maintain lane, $1,500 fine, 12 months probation, 90 days confinement, 240 Hours of community service, alcohol/drug evaluation, Risk Reduction Program (RRP), no alcohol, screens and II tags. Charges of disorderly conduct, open container and child safety restraint violation were dismissed.
•Shonda Ronae Brackett, DUI - alcohol, $600 fine, 12 months probation, 24 hours confinement, 40 hours of community service, no alcohol, screens, alcohol/drug evaluation, and RRP. A charge of failure to maintain lane was dismissed.
•Kenneth Bernard White, DUI - alcohol, $1,000 fine, 12 months probation, 48 hours confinement, 40 hours of community service, alcohol/drug evaluation, no alcohol/drugs, screens and VIP. A charge of failure to maintain lane was dismissed.
•Corazon Sepulveda, DUI – alcohol, $600 fine, 12 months probation, 24 hours confinement, 40 hours of community service, alcohol/drug evaluation, RRP, no alcohol and screens. A charge of failure to maintain lane was dismissed.
•Reginald Dejuan Ellis, DUI – alcohol, $600 fine, 12 months probation, 24 hours confinement, 40 hours of community service, alcohol/drug evaluation, RRP, no alcohol, screens and non-report. Charges of failure to maintain lane, open container and failure to carry a valid driver’s license were dismissed.
•Khalil Antonio Bailey, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane and disregarding a traffic control device, $2,000 fine, 12 months probation, 40 hours of community service and Defensive Driving School (DDS).
•Leobardo Soto, DUI – alcohol and open container, $1,200 fine, 12 months probation, alcohol/drug evaluation, RRP, no alcohol, screens and 240 hours of community service. Charges of failure to report an accident and failure to maintain lane were dismissed.
•Evan Arthur Blake, DUI – combined influence, $1,000 fine, 12 months probation, 24 hours confinement, alcohol/drug evaluation, RRP and screens.
•Tristen Baylee Combs, harassing communications and criminal trespass, $500 fine, 12 months probation, 24 Family Violence Intervention Program (FVIP) classes, alcohol/drug evaluation, no alcohol/drugs, screens, mental health evaluation, no contact with victim and do not return to 77 Wild Cherry Ct., Jefferson.
•Arton Lecalic, simple battery, $300 fine, 12 months probation, diversion program, no violent contact with victim and non-report.
•Linda Lee Curry, DUI – alcohol, $1,000 fine, 12 months probation, 24 hours confinement, 40 hours of community service, alcohol/drug evaluation, RRP, no alcohol/drugs and screens. A charge of failure to maintain lane was dismissed.
•Josafat Gonzalez-Armendariz, DUI – alcohol and driving without a valid driver’s license, $2,050 fine, 12 months probation, 100 hours confinement, 60 hours of community service, alcohol/drug evaluation, RRP, no alcohol/drugs and screens. Charges of endangering a child while DUI, failure to maintain lane and open container were dismissed.
•Addison James Staud, hit and run, $600 fine, 12 months probation and restitution.
•Joshua Charles Schooler, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and giving false information to a law enforcement officer, 20 days confinement with probation revoked. A charge of tag light violation was dismissed.
•Kerry Steven McRae, battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) and simple battery, $1,000 fine, 12 months probation, anger management classes, no alcohol, screens, mental health evaluation and no violent contact with victim.
•Major Caslin Simmons, driving while driver’s license is suspended and driving on a suspended, cancelled or revoked registration, $1,500 fine, 12 months probation and 48 hours confinement. A charge of giving false information to a law enforcement officer was dismissed.
•Brandy Rose Standridge, DUI – drugs, $600 fine, 12 months probation, 24 hours confinement, 40 hours of community service, alcohol/drug evaluation, RRP, no alcohol/drugs and screens. Charges of improper parking and possession of drug-related objects were dismissed.
•Tyliyah Keirra Reed, simple assault – FVA, $300 fine, 12 months probation, 12 anger management classes, no violent contact with victim and non-report. A charge of obstruction of a law enforcement officer was dismissed.
