The following were recently sentenced in State Court proceedings in Jackson County:
•Herman Green, battery – Family Violence Act (FVA), 12 months probation, $500 fine, 24 FVIPs, no contact with victim, non-reporting and mail-in/call-in.
•Katherine Nacona Reidling, simple battery, 12 months probation, $500 fine, no contact with victim and 12 weeks anger management classes.
•Angel Reyes-Mendez, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) – less safe and driving without a valid driver’s license, 12 months probation, $1,500 fine, 24 hours to serve with credit for time served, alcohol/drug evaluation, Risk Reduction Program (RRP), 40 hours community service and non-reporting upon completion. Charges of loitering or prowling and open container violation were dismissed.
•Jack William Rosa, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, giving false information to a law enforcement officer and following too closely, 12 months probation, $1,175 fine, and 90 days TDR.
•Silverio Perez-Lopez, DUI – less safe, and driving without a valid driver’s license, 12 months probation, $2,201.75 fine, 24 hours to serve with credit for time served, 40 hours community service, alcohol/drug evaluatin, RRP, mail-in/call-in and non-reporting. A charge of failure to maintain lane was dismissed.
•William Thomas Clark Jr., theft by receiving stolen property and permitting an unlicensed person to drive, 12 months probation, drug/alcohol evaluation and do not return to Sims St. in Maysville.
•Joseph Bradley Kelly, criminal trespass, simple assault – FVA and obstruction of a law enforcement officer, 12 months probation, drug/alcohol evaluation, no alcohol, random screens, mental evaluation, obtain employment and no contact with victims. A charge of battery – FVA was dismissed.
