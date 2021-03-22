The following were recently sentenced in State Court proceedings in Jackson County:
•Eva Suzette Hart, Driving Under the Influence (DUI), $1,000 fine, 12 months probation, 10 days confinement with credit for time served, drug/alcohol evaluation, Risk Reduction Program (RRP), 40 hours of community service, no alcohol and random screens. A charge of operating a vehicle without valid insurance was dismissed.
•Steven Eugene Ebelsheiser, reckless driving and too fast for conditions, $800 fine, 12 months probation, 24 hours confinement with credit for time served, 40 hours of community service, drug/alcohol evaluation, RRP and random screens. Charges of DUI and failure to maintain lane were dismissed.
•Travis Romero Stevens, reckless driving and too fast for conditions, $1,050 fine, 12 months probation, 40 hours of community service and RRP.
•Matthew Allen Gregory, DUI and failure to maintain lane, $2,469 fine, 12 months probation, 48 hours confinement with credit for time served, drug/alcohol evaluation, RRP, 240 hours of community service, no alcohol, interlock device, photo fee and surrender tags. A charge of failure to wear seat safety belt was dismissed.
•Dalton Brandon Mitchell, simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) and hindering an emergency telephone call, $500 fine, 12 months probation, 24 Family Violence Intervention Program (FVIP) classes and no contact with victim.
•Alexander Garcia, DUI and failure to maintain lane, $822.75 fine, 12 months probation, 24 hours confinement with credit for time served, 40 hours of community service, no alcohol, random screens, drug/alcohol evaluation and RRP. A charge of speeding was dismissed.
•Joy Lynn McCollum, DUI and failure to maintain lane, $1,100 fine, 12 months probation, 48 hours confinement with credit for time served, drug/alcohol evaluation, RRP, 40 hours of community service and random screens. A charge of hit and run was dismissed.
•Bruce Lynn Clayton, DUI and taillight violation, $1,000 fine, 12 months probation, 48 hours confinement with credit for time served, drug/alcohol evaluation, RRP, 80 hours of community service and no alcohol. A tag light violation charge was dismissed.
•Charles Gary Holcombe, terroristic threats, $300 fine, 12 months probation, drug/alcohol evaluation (credit for class completed) and no contact with victim. A simple assault charge was dismissed.
•Charles Daniel Sanford, DUI, $600 fine, 12 months probation, 24 hours confinement with credit for time served, 40 hours of community service, drug/alcohol evaluation, RRP and random screens. Charges of failure to maintain lane and open container were dismissed.
•Cathy Michelle Reed, DUI and failure to stop at a stop sign, $825 fine, 12 months probation, 48 hours confinement with credit for time served, 40 hours of community service, drug/alcohol evaluation, RRP and random screens. A hit and run charge was dismissed.
