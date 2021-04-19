The following were recently sentenced in State Court proceedings in Jackson County:
•Andrew Casey Maddox, theft by receiving stolen property, $500 fine, 12 months probation, MRT class, $534.88 in restitution, no contact with victim, and do not return to 567 Skelton Rd., Jefferson.
•Logan Patrick House, Driving Under the Influence (DUI), failure to maintain lane and too fast for conditions, $1,100 fine, 12 months probation, 72 hours confinement with credit for time served, drug/alcohol evaluation, Risk Reduction Program (RRP), 40 hours of community service, no alcohol and screens.
•Derrick Lajuvirs Raiford, DUI and driving while driver’s license is suspended, $2,000 fine, 12 months probation, 36 days confinement with credit for time served, interlock device, drug/alcohol evaluation, RRP, 240 hours of community service, screens, no alcohol, surrender tags and photo fee. A charge of failure to maintain lane was dismissed.
•Matthew Scot King, DUI, $800 fine, 12 months probation, 72 hours confinement with credit for time served, drug/alcohol evaluation, RRP, 240 hours of community service, screens and no alcohol. A charge of speeding was dismissed.
•David Kevin Burnette, six counts of deposit account fraud, $686.24 in restitution and $150 service fee.
•Sean Paul Kelley, DUI, $1,000 fine, 12 months probation, 30 days confinement with credit for time served, drug/alcohol evaluation, RRP, 240 hours of community service, screens, no alcohol, interlock device, photo fee and surrender tags.
•Kassisus D’Ran Swain, reckless driving, driving without a valid driver’s license and obstruction of a law enforcement officer, $,1400 fine, 12 months probation, 108 hours of community service, 24 hours confinement with credit for time served, drug/alcohol evaluation, RRP, no alcohol and screens. A charge of speeding was dismissed.
•Davien Shepherd, DUI, $1,000 fine, 12 months probation, 20 days confinement with credit for time served, drug/alcohol evaluation, RRP, 240 hours of community service, screens, no alcohol, ignition interlock, photo fee and surrender tags. Charges of failure to maintain lane and open container were dismissed.
•Rebecca Leann Norton, four counts of deposit account fraud, $1,503.30 in restitution, 12 months probation, 1200 hours community service and stay out of Bell’s Food Store and Quality Foods.
•John Curtis Chinn, criminal trespass, $500 fine, 12 months probation, $1,000 in restitution to Juan Reyes, no contact with victim and do not return to 312 Diamond Hill Church Rd.
