The following were recently sentenced in State Court proceedings in Jackson County:
•Brice Garrett Hollifield, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) – under age, $750 fine, 12 months probation, 40 hours of community service and Risk Reduction Program (RRP). A second charge of DUI – under age was dismissed.
•Randi Alana Mullis, public drunkenness and obstruction of a law enforcement officer, $800 fine, 12 months probation, no alcohol/drugs and screens.
•Lydia Kate Baxter, DUI, $1,000 fine, 12 months probation and RRP. Charges of tag light violation and failure to carry driver’s license were dismissed.
•Kenneth David Gravitt, DUI and duty upon striking an unattended vehicle, $1,200 fine, 12 months probation, 240 hours of community service, no alcohol, alcohol/drug evaluation, RRP, screens, 30 days to serve and restitution.
•Troy Andrew Tittle, DUI and failure to stop for a stop sign, $800 fine, 12 months probation, 40 hours of community service, alcohol/drug evaluation, RRP, no alcohol/drugs and screens.
•Daryl Vernon Blair, simple battery, $500 fine, 12 months probation, 12 anger management classes, screens and no violent contact with victim.
•Aveyonce Evon Whitener, DUI and possession of marijuana, $1,200 fine, 12 months probation, 40 hours of community service, no alcohol/drugs, screens, alcohol/drug evaluation and RRP. A charge of restricted driver’s license violation was dismissed.
•Cecil Anthony Allred, simple battery, $500 fine, 12 months probation, credit for time served, drug/alcohol evaluation, no alcohol/drugs, random screens, mental health evaluation and no violent contact with victims.
•Alicia Diane Bailey, disorderly conduct, $500 fine, 12 months probation, 10 days in confinement with credit for time served, 12 weeks of anger management classes and no violent contact with the victim.
•Kelly Denise Guyton, DUI, $600 fine, 12 months probation, 12 hours confinement with credit for time served, drug/alcohol evaluation, RRP, 40 hours of community service, screens and no alcohol. A charge of failure to maintain lane was dismissed.
•Michael Brian Stephenson, simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) and hindering an emergency telephone call, $500 fine, 12 months probation, credit for time served, mental health evaluation, no violent contact with victims, 12 weeks of anger management, drug/alcohol evaluation, no alcohol/drugs and screens.
•Delbert Channie Tucker Jr., criminal trespass – FVA and battery – FVA, $500 fine, 12 months probation, credit for time served, drug/alcohol evaluation, no violent contact with victim, 12 weeks anger management, no alcohol/drugs and screens.
