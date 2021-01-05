The following were recently sentenced in State Court proceedings in Jackson County:
•Wyatt Etsel Moon, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) – less safe, $600 fine, 12 months probation, 24 hours in confinement with credit for time served, drug/alcohol evaluation, Risk Reduction Program (RRP), 40 hours of community service and random checks. Charges of failure to report an accident, operating a vehicle without insurance and failure to maintain lane were dismissed.
•Morgan Audrey Lane, criminal trespass, $300 fine, 12 months probation, 40 hours of community service, 12 weeks of anger management classes, drug/alcohol evaluation and no violent contact with the victim.
•Brenten Ray Bentley, loitering or prowling, $500 fine, 12 months probation, 40 hours of community service and do not return to 1445 Hwy. 334, Commerce.
•Christian Seidel Gentry, simple battery, $500 fine, 12 months probation, 12 anger management classes and no contact with victim.
•Brian Michael Halkes, criminal trespass – FVA, $500 fine, 12 months probation, mental health evaluation and receive treatment and no violent contact anyone that resides at 290 Grandivew Dr., Jefferson.
•Austin Noah Locke, theft by taking, $500 fine, 12 months probation, 40 hours of community service, MRT course and $220 restitution to Hollister Company.
•Jarius Deonte Ward, DUI – less safe, failure to stop at or return to the scene of an accident, operating a vehicle without insurance, failure to maintain lane and following too closely, $1,850 fine, 12 months probation, 24 hours in confinement with credit for time served, drug/alcohol evaluation, RRP, 40 hours of community service, random screens and restitution to be determined in 90 days. Charges of reckless driving, improper driving on a divided highway, too fast for conditions and expired tag were dismissed.
