The following were recently sentenced in State Court proceedings in Jackson County:
•Chasity Marie Jones, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) and obstruction of a law enforcement officer, $1,000 fine, 12 months probation, 48 hours confinement with credit for time served, drug/alcohol evaluation, Risk Reduction Program (RRP), 60 hours of community service, no alcohol and random screens. Charges of failure to maintain lane and expired tag were dismissed.
•Ali Abbassi, DUI – alcohol, failure to maintain lane, disregarding a traffic control device and driving through a safety zone, $2,200 fine, 12 months probation, 90 days to serve, no alcohol, drug/alcohol evaluation, RRP, 240 hours of community service, AA twice weekly, random screens, ignition interlock, publication fee and surrender tags. A charge of open container was dismissed.
•Kyle Jacob Bennett, hindering an emergency telephone call, $300 fine, 12 months probation, 12 anger management classes and no violent contact with victim.
•Charlotte Teresa Hamilton, simple assault, $500 fine, 12 months probation, no contact with victims and anger management classes.
•Hector Vinicio Juarez-Suyen, DUI, $600 fine, 12 months probation, 24 hours confinement with credit for time served, drug/alcohol evaluation, RRP and 40 hours of community service. Charges of driving without a valid driver’s license and failure to maintain lane were dismissed.
•Franki Natosha Brown, disorderly conduct, $300 fine, 12 months probation, no violence contact with victims and anger management classes. A charge of simple battery was dismissed.
•Teresa Jean Smith, simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA), $300 fine, 12 months probation and anger management classes.
