The following were recently sentenced in State Court proceedings in Jackson County:
•Murtaza Ahmad, reckless driving, $1,000 fine, 12 months probation, drug/alcohol evaluation and banished from Jackson County. A Driving Under the Influence (DUI) charge was dismissed.
•Brandy Renee Bromley, criminal trespass, $300 fine, six months probation, no alcohol/drugs, screens and do not return to 304 Cedar Rock Rd.
•Kacey Kenton Dickerson, DUI and endangering a child by DUI, $1,300 fine, 12 months probation, 72 hours confinement, drug/alcohol evaluation, Risk Reduction Program (RRP), 40 hours community service, no alcohol/drugs and screens. Charges of endangering a child by DUI and failure to maintain lane were dismissed.
•Kimberly Diann Harrington, three counts of terroristic threats, 12 months probation, take meds as directed and no contact with victims unless hospital/funeral.
•Thomas Edward Hayes, DUI, $600 fine, 12 months probation, 24 hours confinement with credit for time served, drug/alcohol evaluation, RRP and 40 hours of community service. Charges of fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, reckless driving, violation of duty upon striking a fixed object, failure to maintain lane and open container were dismissed.
•Jovaunta Shinterri Hutchinson, battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) and two counts of criminal trespass - FVA, $1,000 fine, 12 months probation, 24 Family Violence Intervention Program (FVIP) classes, drug/alcohol evaluation, mental health evaluation, no alcohol/drugs, screens, no contact with victim, 12 anger management classes, restitution and do not return to 2646 Athens Hwy.
•David Chase Martin, simple battery – FVA, $300 fine, 12 months probation, drug/alcohol evaluation, no alcohol/drugs, screens and no violent contact with victim.
•Eugene Timothy Norman, DUI and failure to maintain lane, $1,000 fine, 12 months probation, 72 hours confinement, drug/alcohol evaluation, RRP, 240 hours of community service at approved locations and screens. A charge of improper headlights was dismissed.
•Kenneth Scott Patton, simple battery, $500 fine, 12 months probation, no contact with victim, no alcohol/drugs and screens.
•Keir Wesley Sutton, DUI and failure to maintain lane, $1,200 fine, 12 months probation, 20 days confinement with credit for time served, drug/alcohol evaluation, RRP, 240 hours of community service, no alcohol, screens, ignition interlock, surrender tags and publication fee.
•Robert Haydin Barnett, DUI and speeding 78/45, $900 fine, 12 months probation, 24 hours confinement with credit for time served, drug/alcohol evaluation, RRP, 40 hours of community service, no alcohol and screens.
•Tawnya Marie Clouston, battery – FVA, $500 fine, 12 months probation, 24 FVIP classes, mental health evaluation and no violent contact with victim. A charge of violating a family violence order was dismissed.
•Phillip M. Davis, DUI and driving while driver’s license is suspended, $1,450 fine, 12 months probation, 48 hours confinement with credit for time served, drug/alcohol evaluation, RRP, 40 hours of community service and screens. Charges of failure to maintain lane and failure to wear a safety belt were dismissed.
•Tiffany Lennett Finch, 34 counts of violation of Georgia compulsory school attendance law, 1,020 days to serve suspended upon child attending school each and every day unless excused per attendance policy of school enrolled in.
•Cindy Ann Gilleland, 22 counts of violation of Georgia compulsory school attendance law, 660 days to serve suspended upon child attending school each and every day unless excused per attendance policy of school enrolled in.
•Curtis Jones, giving false information to a law enforcement officer, $500 fine and 12 months probation.
•Laura Faye Martinez, 11 counts of violation of Georgia compulsory school attendance law, 330 days to serve suspended upon child attending school each and every day unless excused per attendance policy of school enrolled in.
•Ashley Nichole Motes, 13 counts of violation of Georgia compulsory school attendance law, 390 days to serve suspended upon child attending school each and every day unless excused per attendance policy of school enrolled in.
•Wanda Faye Sanders, 42 counts of violation of Georgia compulsory school attendance law, 1,260 days to serve suspended upon child attending school each and every day unless excused per attendance policy of school enrolled in.
•Shekya Tonay Watson, DUI, $600 fine, 12 months probation, 24 hours confinement with credit for time served, drug/alcohol evaluation, RRP, 40 hours community service, no alcohol and screens.
•Jared Palmer, DUI, $1,223 fine, 12 months probation, 49 hours confinement with credit for time served, drug/alcohol evaluation, RRP, 60 hours community service, no alcohol and screens. Charges of speeding 60/45, failure to maintain lane and improper use of central turn lane were dismissed.
•Malik Tamir El-Amin, harassing communications, $1,000 fine, 12 months probation, 12 weeks of anger management classes and no contact with victims. Two charges of harassing communications were dismissed.
•Daniel Lamar Flowers, driving without a valid driver’s license, operating a vehicle without valid insurance and failure to yield the right of way, $1,700 fine, 12 months probation, 48 hours confinement with credit for time served and restitution to be determined within 90 days.
•Thomas Robert Johnson, criminal trespass, $300 fine, 12 months probation, seven days confinement with credit for time served and do not return to 4565 Athens Hwy., Jefferson. A charge of criminal trespass was dismissed.
•Amanda Nicole Russell, battery – FVA, $500 fine, 12 months probation, domestic violence counseling and no violent contact with victim.
•Rocky Stephen Russell, battery – FVA, $500 fine, 12 months probation, domestic violence counseling and no violent contact with victim.
