The following were recently sentenced in State Court proceedings in Jackson County:
•Stephen Lee Brown, criminal trespass and hindering an emergency telephone call, $300 fine, 12 months probation, credit for time served, mental health evaluation and no violence contact with victim.
•Anthony Shamal Cowan, giving a false name and date of birth to a law enforcement officer, operation of a vehicle without a current license plate and operation of a vehicle with a cracked windshield, $750 fine and 12 months probation and credit for time served.
•Amanda Sheree Gilleland, no proof of insurance, failure to yield upon entering roadway and failure to change driver’s license address information, $1,300 fine, 12 months probation, 10 days confinement with credit for time served and 90 days TDR.
•Tony Aubrey Norris, simple assault – Family Violence Act (FVA), simple assault and simple battery – FVA, $1,000 fine, 12 months probation, credit for time served, random screens, enter and successfully complete Project Adam, transport by JCSO, no violent contact with J. Norris, no contact with J. Parker, and complete Family Violence Intervention Program (FVIP). A charge of obstruction of officers was dismissed.
