The following were recently sentenced in State Court proceedings in Jackson County:
•Margaret Whitney Brown, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) – less safe, hit and run and improper U-Turn, $1,850 fine, 12 months probation, 16 days confinement on weekends with credit for time served, drug/alcohol evaluation, 240 hours of community service, no alcohol, screens, ignition interlock, publication fee and surrender tags. Charges of failure to report an accident and improper lane change were dismissed.
•Travis McKinley Brown, terroristic threats, $500 fine, 12 months probation, 30 days confinement with credit for time served (Pickens County), mental health evaluation, do not return to Jackson County and no contact with victims.
•Makesia Keyatta Craig, simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) and criminal trespass, $300 fine, 12 months probation, 24 Family Violence Intervention Program (FVIP) sessions, no contact with victim except for Superior Court order exceptions and do not return to 1033 Blind Brook Cir., Hoschton.
•Bianca Michelle McKinney, obstruction of an officer, 12 months probation, 20 days confinement with credit for time served and do not return to Jackson County.
•Amber Lynn Muse, criminal trespass – FVA, simple assault – FVA and simple assault, $600 fine, 12 months probation, restitution to be determined in 90 days, 24 FVIP sessions, no alcohol/drugs, screens and no contact with victims.
•Shannon Diane Sutter, obstruction of an officer and speeding, $750 fine, 12 months probation and 40 hours of community service.
•Michael James Waller, giving false information to a law enforcement officer, $500 fine and 12 months probation.
