The following were recently sentenced in State Court proceedings in Jackson County:
•Bridgette Denise Brock, three counts of deposit account fraud, 12 months probation, MRT, $568.14 in restitution, and do not return to Quality Foods or Bell’s.
•Richard Mitchell III, 57 counts of violation of Georgia compulsory school attendance law, 1,710 days to serve suspended upon child attending school every day unless excused pursuant to attendance policy of school child is enrolled in.
•Amber Lynn Muse, 60 counts of violation of Georgia compulsory school attendance law, 1,800 days to serve suspended upon child attending school every day unless excused pursuant to attendance policy of school child is enrolled in.
•Kayla Malice Presley, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) – alcohol and improper turn, $800 fine, 12 months probation, 48 hours confinement with credit for time served, screens, drug/alcohol evaluation, Risk Reduction Program (RRP) and 40 hours of community service at approved locations. Charges of failure to maintain lane and driving on the wrong side of the roadway were dismissed.
•Xavier George Randolph, driving while driver’s license is suspended and fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, $1,550 fine, 12 months probation and 12 days to serve on weekends. Charges of improper headlights and open container were dismissed.
•Christopher David Talisman, 25 counts of violation of Georgia compulsory school attendance law, 750 days to serve suspended upon child attending school every day unless excused pursuant to attendance policy of school child is enrolled in.
•Melissa Guidry Walker, 14 counts of violation of Georgia compulsory school attendance law, 420 days to serve suspended upon child attending school every day unless excused pursuant to attendance policy of school child is enrolled in.
•Sammy Lee Watts, DUI – alcohol and failure to maintain lane, $1,200 fine, 12 months probation, 72 hours confinement with credit for time served, drug/alcohol evaluation, RRP, 240 hours of community service, screens and provide documentation/program to get credit for screens. A charge of driving on a suspended, cancelled or revoked registration was dismissed.
•Leif Lafarra Wright, simple battery, $500 fine, 12 months probation, 24 Family Violence Intervention Program (FVIP) sessions and no violent contact with victim.
