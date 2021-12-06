The following people were recently sentenced in State Court proceedings in Jackson County:
•Ashlee Renee Bailey, hit and run, $600 fine, 12 months probation, Defensive Driving School (DDS) and report to probation within 72 hours of release.
•Melissa Ann Leach, criminal trespass, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct, $900 fine, 12 months probation, drug/alcohol evaluation, no alcohol/drugs, screens, no contact with victims, mental health evaluation and do not return to 1380 or 1384 Pocket Rd. and 1398 Whites Bottom Rd., Braselton. Charges of Pedestrian Under the Influence (PUI) and improper crossing of a roadway by a pedestrian were dismissed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.