The following were recently sentenced in State Court proceedings in Jackson County:
•Lisa Yvette Godwin, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) – less safe, $600 fine, 12 months probation, drug/alcohol evaluation, Risk Reduction Program (RRP), 40 hours of community service and random screens. Charges of failure to maintain lane and operation of an unregistered vehicle were dismissed.
•Kimberly Dawn Baker, DUI – less safe, $700 fine, 12 months probation, 48 hours confinement with credit for time served, drug/alcohol evaluation, RRP, 40 hours of community service and random screens. A charge of disregarding a traffic control device was dismissed.
•Gregory Wayne Leppla, DUI – less safe, $1,000 fine, 12 months probation, nine days to serve, drug/alcohol evaluation, RRP, 40 hours of community service, random screens and no alcohol. Charges of speeding and open container were dismissed.
•Tracy Darlene Whisnant, DUI- less safe, $600 fine, 12 months probation, 24 hours to serve with credit for time served, drug/alcohol evaluation, RRP and 40 hours of community service. Charles of failure to change driver’s license address information and failure to maintain lane were dismissed.
•Virgil Neal Griffin, violating a Family Violence Order, $500 fine, 12 months probation, no violent contact with victim, comply with mental treatment program and sign waiver to give probation information.
•Andrew Michael Dinkins, hindering an emergency telephone calls and criminal trespass, $500 fine, 12 months probation, 20 hours of community service, mental health evaluation, 12 weeks of anger management classes, no alcohol/drugs, random screens and no violent contact with victim. A charge of simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) was dismissed.
•Tabitha Sue Harrison, DUI and failure to stop at a stop sign, $1,000 fine, 12 months probation, 48 hours confinement with credit for time served, drug/alcohol evaluation, RRP, 40 hours of community service, and random screens.
•Larry Edgar Johnson, DUI – less safe and failure to maintain lane, $825 fine, 12 months probation, 48 hours confinement with credit for time served, drug/alcohol evaluation, RRP, 60 hours of community service and random screens. A charge of distracted driving was dismissed.
•Esmeraldo Martinez-Valdez, battery, $500 fine, 12 months probation, credit for time served, 40 hours of community service, 12 weeks of anger management classes, no contact with victim, and do not return to Laquinta Inn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.