The following person was recently sentenced in State Court proceedings in Jackson County:
•Dustin Taylor Greene, battery – Family Violence Act (FVA), 12 months probation, 24 Family Violence Intervention Program (FVIP) classes, no alcohol/drugs, no contact with victim and screens. Charges of simple battery – FVA, simple assault – FVA and criminal trespass were dismissed.
•Brandon Deone Harris, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) – drugs, $600 fine, 12 months probation, 40 hours of community service, drug/alcohol evaluation, Risk Reduction Program (RRP) and screens. A charge of failure to dim headlights was dismissed.
•Melanie Baxter Veal, DUI – drugs and failure to maintain lane, $950 fine, 12 months probation, 72 hours to serve beginning on November 13 one day/weekend, 40 hours of community service, RRP, drug/alcohol evaluatiOn and screens.
•Andrew Levi Wright, criminal trespass and violation of duty upon striking a fixed object, $500 fine, 12 months probation, $350 in restitution and do not return to the Pendergrass Flea Market AKA Lajaquita.
•Camron Jerrell Wright, DUI – alcohol, $600 fine, 12 months probation, 48 hours confinement with credit for time served, 40 hours of community service, drug/alcohol evaluation, RRP no alcohol and screens. A charge of failure to maintain lane was dismissed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.