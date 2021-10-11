The following person was recently sentenced in State Court proceedings in Jackson County:
•Destyn Rashad Alexander, simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA), $500 fine, 12 months probation, mental health evaluation, 12 weeks of anger management, drug/alcohol evaluation, no alcohol/drugs, screens, no contact with victim and do not return to 2109 Yvette Way, Braselton.
