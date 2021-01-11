The following were recently sentenced in State Court proceedings in Jackson County:
•Dakota Geraldlee Flannery, battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) and giving false information to a law enforcement officer, $300 fine, 12 months probation, credit for time served,12 anger management classes and no violent contact with victim.
•John Brian Gower, simple battery – FVA and probation violation, 12 months probation, continue and comply with terms and conditions of drug court program and no violence contact with victim.
•Willie Thomas Page, forgery, 12 months probation, credit for time served, do not return to Tabo’s and $845 in restitution to Tabo’s.
•Billy Jack Stancil, public indecency, 12 months probation, credit for time served, no contact with victims, mental health evaluation and treatment if necessary and 40 hours CSW.
•Walter Alexander Whitted, battery – FVA and criminal trespass – FVA, 12 months probation, credit for time served, drug/alcohol evaluation, random screens, no contact with victim, restitution to be determined and law enforcement to accompany one time to pick up personal property at 801 Old Kings Bridge Rd.
