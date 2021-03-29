The following were recently sentenced in State Court proceedings in Jackson County:
•James Barry Autry, simple assault – Family Violence Act (FVA), 12 months probation, drug/alcohol evaluation (credit for drug court), 12 anger management classes, screens, no violent contact with victim and comply with veterans court.
•Matthew Tillman Bagwell, simple assault – FVA and simple battery – FVA, $300 fine, 12 months probation (credit for time served), mental health evaluation, no violent contact with victims, drug/alcohol evaluation, no alcohol/drugs and screens.
•Nicholas B. Ford, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked, operating a vehicle without insurance, failure to yield to emergency vehicles and affixing a license plate to conceal or misrepresent the identity of a vehicle, $2,300 fine, 12 months probation and 10 days to serve. Charges of driving without a valid driver’s license, operation of an unregistered vehicle and failure to maintain brake lights in good working condition were dismissed.
•Robert Wayne Jackson, hit and run, reckless driving, operating a vehicle without insurance and driving on the wrong side of the roadway, $2,200 fine, 12 months probation (credit for time served), drug/alcohol evaluation, screens and Risk Reduction Program (RRP). Charges of failure to report an accident, failure to maintain lane, too fast for conditions and open container were dismissed.
•Clifton Hill Maddox, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) and failure to maintain lane, $1,000 fine, 12 months probation, 12 hours confinement with credit for time served, drug/alcohol evaluation, RRP, 80 hours of community service, no alcohol and screens. Charges of failure to stop at a stop sign and driving without headlights were dismissed.
•Michael Lynn Murphy, criminal trespass, $500 fine, 12 months probation, 40 hours of community service, stay away from 352 County Farm Rd. and $250 in restitution.
•Arland Patton, battery – FVA, simple battery – FVA and criminal trespass, $500 fine, 12 months probation (credit for time served), 12 weeks anger management classes, drug/alcohol evaluation, no alcohol/drugs, screens, no violent contact with victims and no overnight visits.
•Alicia Carrie Pratt, hit and run, reckless conduct, improper passing and failure to maintain lane, $1,500 fine, 12 months probation and Defensive Driving School (DDS).
•Billy Greg Pruitt, obstruction of an officer (two counts), $500 fine, 12 months probation, drug/alcohol evaluation, no alcohol/drugs, screens and 12 weeks of anger management classes. A charge of battery was dismissed.
•Justin Alexander Robinson, battery, $500 fine, 12 months probation (credit for time served), no contact with victim, drug/alcohol evaluation, 12 weeks of anger management classes, no alcohol/drugs and screens.
•Alvaro Silvestre Velasquez, battery – FVA, $500 fine, 12 months probation, 24 weeks of Family Violence Intervention Program (FVIP) and no violent contact with victims. Two charges of cruelty to children were dismissed.
Richard Vaughn Vennie, simple battery – FVA and simple assault – FVA, $700 fine, 12 months probation, anger management classes and no contact with victims. A charge of simple assault – FVA was dismissed.
•Kathryn Lynn Hagerman, DUI, $600 fine, 12 months probation, 48 hours confinement with credit for time served, drug/alcohol evaluation, RRP, 40 hours of community service and screens. Charges of disregarding a traffic control device and open container were dismissed.
•Luther Ernest Stephens, DUI, $600 fine, 12 months probation, 24 hours confinement with credit for time served, drug/alcohol evaluation, RRP, 40 hours of community service, no alcohol and screens. A charge of driving without a valid driver’s license was dismissed.
•Mahbub Alam, sale of alcohol to a minor (three counts), $3,000 fine, 12 months probation, 30 days to serve – suspended upon no further violations. A charge of furnishing tobacco products to minors was dismissed.
•Jeffrey Craig Jones, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and criminal trespass, $1,000 fine, 12 months probation, 40 hours of community service and no contact with victims.
