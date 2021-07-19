The following were recently sentenced in State Court proceedings in Jackson County:
•David Allen Parker, reckless driving and failure to maintain lane, $1,200 fine, 12 months probation, 24 hours confinement with credit for time served, 40 hours of community service, drug/alcohol evaluation, 90 days backtrack monitor, no alcohol and screens. A charge of Driving Under the Influence (DUI) – alcohol was dismissed.
•Tamar Larelle Jones, reckless conduct, $500 fine, 12 months probation, 60 hours of community service, no contact with victim and gun safety course.
•Zachary M. Hutchinson, DUI – alcohol and driving while driver’s license is suspended, $2,000 fine, 12 months probation, 20 days confinement, 240 hours of community service, alcohol/drug evaluation, Risk Reduction Program (RRP), no alcohol and screens. A charge of following too closely was dismissed.
•Ashley Marie Bassett, DUI – alcohol, $1,000 fine, 12 months probation, 48 hours confinement, 40 hours of community service, alcohol/drug evaluation, RRP, no alcohol and screens. A charge of failure to stop for a stop sign was dismissed.
•Mack Odis Parks, DUI – alcohol and failure to maintain lane, $2,000 fine, 12 months probation and RRP. A charge of failure to wear seat safety belt was dismissed.
•Ann Elizabeth Briley, DUI – alcohol, $800 fine, 12 months probation, 24 hours confinement, 40 hours of community service, no alcohol, screens, alcohol/drug evaluation, RRP and MICI non-reporting. A charge of disregarding a traffic control device was dismissed.
•Charles Jamile Hamadi, batte4ry, $500 fine, 12 months probation, banned from Jackson County for 12 months and no pepper spray.
•Javier Catano, DUI – alcohol, $600 fine, 12 months probation, 24 hours confinement, 40 hours of community service work at approved location, no alcohol, screens, alcohol/drug evaluation and RRP. A charge of possession of marijuana was dismissed.
•Dwayne Alexander Henson, battery, $500 fine, 12 months probation, 24 Family Violence Intervention Program (FVIP) classes and no violent contact with victim.
•Robert Peeples, harassing communications, $1,000 fine, 12 months probation, 40 hours of community service, 24 FVIP classes, drug/alcohol evaluation, mental health evaluation (with credit form Superior Court), no alcohol/drugs, screens and no contact with victim unless ordered by Superior Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.