The following were recently sentenced in State Court proceedings in Jackson County:
•Johnny Ray Palmer, disorderly conduct, $300 fine, 12 months probation and no contact with victim.
•Courtney Lynnae Williams, reckless driving and obstruction of a law enforcement officer, $1,100 fine, 12 months probation, 40 hours of community service and Risk Reduction Program (RRP). Charges of Driving Under the Influence (DUI) and speeding were dismissed.
•Joshua Ryan Holcomb, battery – Family Violence Act (FVA) and simple assault, $500 fine, 12 months probation and n contact with victim.
•Brian Thomas Smith, DUI – alcohol and taillight violation, $1,100 fine, 12 months probation, 20 days to serve on weekends, 240 hours of community service, drug/alcohol evaluation, RRP, screens, publication fee, surrender tags and ignition interlock. A charge of failure to maintain lane was dismissed.
•Rose Lily Hardy, DUI – alcohol, $1,000 fine, 12 months probation, 48 hours confinement with credit for time served, 40 hours of community service, drug/alcohol evaluation, RRP, no alcohol and screens. A charge of failure to maintain lane was dismissed.
•Christopher Allen Kubiak, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, $1,000 fine, 12 months probation, drug/alcohol evaluation, mental health evaluation, screens, no alcohol and do not return to Hurricane Shoals Park. Charges of public drunkenness and criminal trespass were dismissed.
•Robert Mitchell Jones, DUI – alcohol and no valid driver’s license, $1,300 fine, 12 months probation, seven days confinement with credit for time served, 40 hours of community service, drug/alcohol evaluation, RRP, no alcohol and screens. Charges of failure to maintain lane, open container and distracted driving were dismissed.
•Barry Randolph McDaniel, battery – FVA, simple battery – FVA and obstruction of a law enforcement officer, $1,100 fine, 12 months probation, 60 days confinement with credit for time served, drug/alcohol evaluation, screens and no contact with victims except phone contact approved by victims.
•Laura Joy Zepeda, giving false information to a law enforcement officer, $500 fine and 12 months probation.
•Charles Talmadge Stamey, public drunkenness, disrupting a lawful meeting and open container, $2,000 fine, 12 months probation, mental health evaluation, no alcohol and screens. Charges of carrying weapons within certain school areas and wearing a mask to conceal identity were dismissed.
