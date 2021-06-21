The following were recently sentenced in State Court proceedings in Jackson County:
•Keshia Jean Farmer, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) – drugs, $600 fine, 12 months probation, 24 hours confinement with credit for time served, drug/alcohol evaluation, Risk Reduction Program (RRP), 40 hours of community service, no alcohol and screens. A charge of failure to stop at a stop sign was dismissed.
•Demond Lavon Randolph, battery – Family Violence Act (FVA), $500 fine, 12 months probation, 24 Family Violence Intervention Program classes and no violent contact with victim. A charge of simple battery – FVA was dismissed.
•James Wilson Smith, theft by taking, $500 fine, 12 months probation, 40 hours of community service, restitution, MRT class, no contact with victim and do not return to 957 Old Forge Ln.
•Justin Levi Sanders, simple battery, $500 fine, 12 months probation, no violent contact with victims and non-reporting. Charges of battery and simple battery were dismissed.
•Clenton Giles Burrow, simple battery – FVA, $500 fine, 12 months probation, drug/alcohol evaluation, no alcohol/drugs, screens, no contact with victim and may schedule with a law enforcement officer to go back one time to collect belongings.
•Jesse Walter Moore, simple battery – FVA, $500 fine, 12 months probation, anger management classes, no violent contact with victim and mental health evaluation. Charges of battery – FVA and criminal trespass were dismissed.
•Paul Edward Nelkie, Pedestrian Under the Influence (PUI), 12 months probation, drug/alcohol evaluation, no alcohol/drugs and screens.
•Christopher Glenn Plybon, public indecency, 12 months probation, 60 days confinement with credit for time served, psychological/sexual evaluation and do not return to Dollar General, Braselton. A charge of public indecency was dismissed.
•Eric James Proctor, reckless conduct and simple assault, $1,300 fine, 12 months probation, 90 days confinement with credit for time served, drug/alcohol evaluation, no alcohol/drugs, mental health evaluation, do not return to QT, Jefferson, no contact with victims and screens. Charges of disorderly conduct and aggressive driving were dismissed.
•Caleb Jordan Scarbrough, theft by taking, $500 fine, 12 months probation, drug/alcohol evaluation, no alcohol/drugs, no contact with victim, screens and $715 restitution.
•Larry Dean Timms, theft by taking, 12 months probation, 40 hours of community service, no contact with victim and do not return to Church St., Pendergrass.
