The following were recently sentenced in State Court proceedings in Jackson County:
•George Alex Mason, Driving Under the Influence (DUI), $600 fine, 12 months probation, 24 hours confinement with credit for time served, 40 hours of community service, drug/alcohol evaluation, Risk Reduction Program (RRP) and random screens. A charge of failure to maintain lane was dismissed.
•Ronny Scott Culbreath, DUI – alcohol and failure to maintain lane, $1,022.75 fine, 12 months probation, 48 hours confinement with credit for time served, drug/alcohol evaluation, RRP, 40 hours of community service and random screens.
•Deshawn Vonerik Grant, DUI and speeding 59/45, $1,100 fine, 12 months probation, 72 hours confinement with credit for time served, drug/alcohol evaluation, RRP, 240 hours of community service, no alcohol and random screens. A charge of failure to maintain lane was dismissed.
•Timothy Lee Outon, battery – Family Violence Act (FVA), $300 fine, 12 months probation, 24 Family Violence Intervention Program (FVIP) sessions and no violent contact with victims. Charges of simple assault – FVA and cruelty to children were dismissed.
•Paul Juluis James, DUI and failure to maintain lane, $800 fine, 12 months probation, 24 hours confinement with credit for time served, drug/alcohol evaluation, RRP, 40 hours of community service, no alcohol and random screens. Charges of distracted driving and failure to wear seat safety belt were dismissed.
•Stanley Demaro Arnold, forgery, $300 fine, 12 months probation, 30 days in confinement with credit for time served, drug/alcohol evaluation, no alcohol/drugs, random screens, $822.47 in restitution to Lathem Farms and do not return to Jackson Food Mart of Lathem Family Farms.
•James William Cole II, battery – FVA and cruelty to children, 12 months probation, credit for time served, 12 weeks of anger management classes, drug/alcohol evaluation, no alcohol/drugs, screens, mental health treatment, no contact with victims and do not return to 480 Pleasant Acres Dr.
•Jeremy Wayne Hughes, hindering an emergency telephone call and giving false information to a law enforcement officer, $800 fine, 12 months probation, credit for time served, 24 FVIP sessions, drug/alcohol evaluation, no alcohol/drugs, screens, mental health treatment, no contact with victims unless by Superior Court order.
•Michael James Lamberg, simple battery – FVA, $500 fine, 12 months probation, no contact with victims, no firearms, 24 FVIP sessions, drug/alcohol evaluation, no alcohol/drugs, screens, do not return to 329 Lanier Rd., Pendergrass and law enforcement officer to accompany once within 24 hours notice to retrieve belongings.
•Megan Lee Palmer, theft by shoplifting, 12 months probation, 40 hours of community service, MRT program, no alcohol/drugs, screens and do not return to Pilot on Hwy. 52, Braselton.
•Kamerun Dru Pirkle, theft by deception, $500 fine, 12 months probation, $140 in restitution to ABC Pawn, drug/alcohol evaluation, no alcohol/drugs, random screens, no contact with victims and do not return to ABC Pawn.
•Alan Marshal Stone, theft by taking, $500 fine, 12 months probation, credit for time served, no contact with victim and restitution to be determined within 90 days.
•Cody Lee Thomas, theft of lost or mislaid property, loitering or prowling and criminal trespass, $600 fine, 12 months probation, credit for time served, drug/alcohol evaluation, no alcohol/drugs, screens, mental health treatment, $1,200 in restitution, no contact with victims and do not return to 527 Trotters Ridge.
