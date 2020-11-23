The following were recently sentenced in State Court proceedings in Jackson County:
•Joseph Thomas Zeimet, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) – less safe and failure to maintain lane, $1,200 fine, 12 months probation, credit for time served, drug/alcohol evaluation, Risk Reduction Program (RRP) and 400 hours of community service. Charges of distracted driving and failure to wear a seat safety belt were dismissed.
•William Lynn Faulkenberry, DUI – less safe, $700 fine, 12 months probation, 24 hours confinement with credit for time served, drug/alcohol evaluation, RRP, 40 hours of community service and random screens. Charges of failure to maintain lane and safety belt violations (over 18) were dismissed.
•Luis A. Cruz-Guzman, DUI – less safe, $800 fine, 12 months probation, 24 hours confinement with credit for time served, 40 hours of community service, RRP, drug/alcohol evaluation and random screens.
•Erik Dwayne Duncan, violating a Family Violence Order, $500 fine, 12 months probation, no contact with victim except allowed by Superior Court order, and stay away from 1462 Grand Brighton View, Hoschton.
•Christopher Stephen Morrison, DUI – less safe, $600 fine, 12 months probation, 24 hours confinement with credit for time served, drug/alcohol evaluation, RRP, 40 hours of community service and random screens.
•Antonio Pinedo Jr., DUI – less safe and failure to maintain lane, $807.75 fine, 12 months probation, 48 hours confinement with credit for time served, 60 hours of community service, RRP, drug/alcohol evaluation and randome screens.
•Johnathan Julius Klonicke, DUI – less safe, $600 fine, 12 months probation, 24 hours confinement with credit for time served, drug/alcohol evaluation, RRP, 40 hours of community service and random screens. Charles of violation of duty upon striking a fixed object, failure to report and accident and failure to maintain lane were dismissed.
•Miguel Antonio Guzman, DUI – less safe and driving while driver’s license is suspended, $2,000 fine, 12 months probation, 72 hours confinement with credit for time served, drug/alcohol evaluation, RRP, 240 hours of community service, random screens, photo fee and surrender tags. A charge of failure to maintain lane was dismissed.
•Darrell Chad Smith, simple battery, $400 fine and 12 anger management classes.
•Robert Evan Firment, DUI – less safe, $600 fine, 12 months probation, 24 hours confinement with credit for time served, 40 hours of community service, drug/alcohol evaluation and RRP.
•Darius Bernard Minor, DUI – less safe, $800 fine, 12 months probation, 10 days to serve, drug/alcohol evaluation, RRP, 240 hours of community service, random screens, photo fee, surrender tags and ignition lock. A charge of open container was dismissed.
•Theodore Catlett McMahan, DUI – less safe, $600 fine, 12 months probation, 24 hours confinement with credit for time served, drug/alcohol evaluation, RRP, 40 hours of community service, no alcohol and random screens. A charge of failure to maintain lane was dismissed.
•Kobe Randall Westmoreland, DUI – less safe, $600 fine, 12 months probation, 72 hours confinement with credit for time served, drug/alcohol evaluation, RRP, 40 hours of community service, no alcohol and random screens. A charge of speeding was dismissed.
•Melvin Charles Appleby, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, 12 months to serve suspended upon staying away from 265 Hospital Rd., Commerce.
•Tiawan Lejarvis Eberheart, DUI – less safe, endangering a child while DUI and violation of a limited driving permit, $1,000 fine, 12 months probation, 15 days to serve instanter with credit for time served, 75 days backtrack monitor, drug/alcohol evaluation, RRP, 240 hours of community service, no alcohol, random screens, ignition interlock, photo fee and surrender tags. A charge of failure to maintain lane was dismissed.
•Justin Thomas Fields, battery and simple assault, 12 months probation, credit for time served, drug/alcohol evaluation, 12 anger management classes and no contact with victim.
•Tammy Elizabeth Parr, DUI – less safe, driving while driver’s license is suspended, criminal trespass – FVA and public drunkenness, $1,000 fine, 12 months probation, credit for time served, drug/alcohol evaluation, RRP, random screens, 240 hours of community service and no contact with victims. Charges of operating a vehicle without valid insurance and failure to maintain lane were dismissed.
•Kendrick Ezekiel Thomas, simple battery – FVA, 12 months probation, credit for time served, 12 anger management classes and no contact with victim.
