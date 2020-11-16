The following were recently sentenced in Superior Court proceedings in Jackson County:
•Patricia Bray, possession of Controlled Substances, Driving Under the Influence (DUI) and possession of drug-related objects, $800 fine, three years probation, 30 days confinement with credit for time served, waive fourth amendment rights, random screens, specimen waiver, Risk Reduction Program (RRP) and 40 hours community service. A charge of drugs not in original container was dismissed.
•Gary Cox, possession of methamphetamine, $500 fine, three years probation with credit for time served and waive fourth amendment rights.
•Jazmine Sheree Dowell, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana, $500 fine, three years probation, don’t associate with anyone using drugs or alcohol, waive fourth amendment rights, random screens, specimen waiver and no drugs or alcohol.
•Megan Richey Duncan, possession of marijuana, $500 fine, 12 months probation, waive fourth amendment rights, no drugs or alcohol, do not associate with anyone using drugs or alcohol, random screens and specimen waiver.
•Caleb Evans, possession of methamphetamine, $500 fine, three years probation, alcohol/drug evaluation, random screens, waive fourth amendment rights, specimen waiver, no drugs or alcohol and don’t associate with anyone using drugs or alcohol.
•Andrea Marie Fossett, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, possession of clonazepam, drugs not in original container and failure to wear a seat belt, $1,015 fine, 15 years probation, seven years to serve with credit for time served, waive fourth amendment rights, do not associate with anyone using drugs or alcohol, specimen waiver, random screens, no contact with co-defendant named and no drugs or alcohol.
•Adrianight Griffin, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug-related objects, $500 fine, three years probation, waive fourth amendment rights, random screens, specimen waiver, and enter and complete drug court.
•Jewell Nicole Turpin, possession of drug-related objects, $500 fine, 12 months probation, waive fourth amendment rights, no alcohol or drugs, don’t associate with anyone using drugs or alcohol, random screens and specimen waiver.
•Robert Watson, possession of methamphetamine, possession of alprazolam, cruelty to animals, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of marijuana, $1,500 fine, five years probation, two years confinement suspended upon entry and completion of 12 months rehab, waive fourth amendment rights, specimen waiver, random screens, no drugs or alcohol, no contact with victims and possess no firearms.
•Christopher J. Willis, possession of methamphetamine, obstruction and DUI, three years probation, two years confinement suspended upon entry and completion of drug court, $1,100 fine, random screens, specimen waiver, waive fourth amendment rights, 40 hours community service, RRP and alcohol/drug evaluation.
