The following were recently sentenced in Superior Court proceedings in Jackson County:
•Tanner Peek, battery – Family Violence Act (FVA), $1,000 fine, 12 months probation, 20 days confinement with credit for time served and no violent contact with the victim.
•Michael Sean Anoman, possession of methamphetamine, $500 fine, three years probation, one-year confinement suspended upon 60-90 days PDC with credit for time served, specimen waiver, random screens and waive fourth amandement rights.
•Donald Ray Crabtree, criminal trespass, 12 months probation, 90 days confinement with credit for time served, remain in jail until October 14, 2020.
•Alejandro Palacios, possession of methamphetamine, $500 fine, three years probation and waive fourth amendment rights.
•Timothy James Palmer, disorderly conduct, $500 fine, 12 months probation, waive fourth amendment rights, anger management classes, no violent contact with victims and no alcohol.
•James Alan Parker, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and false report of a crime, $500 fine, five years probation, 23 days confinement with credit for time served, waive fourth amendment rights and random screens.
•Leslie Ann Swafford, possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance – heroin, $500 fine, three years probation, waive fourth amendment rights, random screens and specimen waiver.
•Aaron Royce Vaughn, arson in the first degree, 10 years probation with two years confinement suspended upon compliance of mental health ET currently receiving, drug testing as outlined, relapse counseling as outlined, semi-annual appearance hearing as outlined, mental health counseling, medical records waiver, provide attendance at ACS and probation may not terminate early.
•Michael Corey Wehunt, possession of methamphetamine, $500 fine, three years probation, waive fourth amendment rights, random screens and specimen waiver. A charge of possession of drug-related objects was dismissed.
•Gerald Patrick Wilkinson, terroristic threats, 24 months probation, mental health ET and comply with doctor’s orders and medications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.