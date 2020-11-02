The following were recently sentenced in Superior Court proceedings in Jackson County:
•Tabitha Chapman, battery, 12 months probation, $500 fine and no contact with the victim.
•Ryderrick Quintinezz Grier, terroristic threats and acts, five years probation with two years confirmed suspension upon entry and completion of rehab and anger counseling, $500 fine, random screens, waive fourth amendment rights and specimen waiver.
•James Edward Harrison Jr., possession of an illegal weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, damage to property, obstruction of an officer, battery and criminal trespass, five years probation with two years confinement with credit for time served followed by rehab program, $1,000 fine, waive fourth amendment rights, random screens, specimen waiver and banned from Jackson County during term of sentence except for one time exception as outlined.
•Brian Austin Stowers, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana, three years probation, $500 fine, waive fourth amendment rights, specimen waiver and random screens.
•Thomas Eric White, possession of methamphetamine, three years probation, $500 fine, random screens, waive fourth amendment rights and specimen waiver.
