Commerce Police Department officers recently arrested a woman whose reckless driving caused a vehicle accident on Homer Rd.
Measha Ny Qweta Lee, 25, 4131 Crossing Pl., Commerce was arrested for not stopping after the accident and failing to notify authorities about the accident.
The driver of the vehicle she hit said Lee was following her too closely and she was having to drive faster to gain distance between her and Lee’s vehicle. She said Lee tried to pass her on Homer Rd. near Huck’s Café, which is a no-passing zone. Lee then decided to get back in the correct lane and struck the complainants vehicle.
Lee confirmed most of the complainant's story, except she claimed the woman was driving slow and brake checking her. When asked why she didn’t call 911, Lee said she didn’t have enough time before a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived, but she admitted to trying to call her husband 12 times after the accident.
Lee was arrested and charged with hit and run, following too closely and passing in a no passing zone.
PHYSICAL ALTERCATION AT RECREATION YOUTH FOOTBALL GAME
CPD officers recently responded to Commerce High School for a fight between adults at a recreation youth football game.
Two officers arrived and met with two women and one man. The man said he was struck in the face by another man during the game. He said he confronted the man because he was walking too fast on the bleachers and ran into his mother who was holding his child. The man reportedly began cussing towards the complainant and eventually punched him.
However, two witnesses claimed the complainant came up to the man and tried to provoke him into an altercation. Another bystander said while trying to break up the fight, the mother punched him in the face while holding the child.
No arrests were made because of conflicting stories about the incident.
OTHER ARRESTS
Other arrests made recently by the Commerce PD were:
•Matthew Pharr, 35, 1051 State St., Commerce – theft by shoplifting and warrant service.
INCIDENTS
Incidents recently reported to the Commerce PD were:
•a woman on South Broad St. reported credit and debit cards stolen from her vehicle.
•a woman on Park St. noticed an old cell phone stolen from her residence after her ex-boyfriend left and she noticed pictures on his Instagram page that were only on the phone.
•a man shattered the window of a vehicle in the Hardees parking lot on Broad St.
•a man found his wallet stolen from his vehicle on Carrington Rd. The wallet contained $1,000 and credit and debit cards.
•a woman reported her cell phone stolen from her residence on Ila Rd.
•a man on Wilson Dr. complained about a neighbor’s dog scratching and damaging his vehicle.
•a man complained about a shop worker on South Elm St. taking too long to complete work he paid him. Another man said he dropped off his vehicle with the worker months ago, and believes the worker is trying to sell his vehicle.
•a tractor trailer caught on fire on Hwy. 441.
•a bag containing methamphetamine found in a parking lot on South Elm St.
•a man reported tools stolen from his vehicle on Crestwood Cir.
•a gate was found open on Industrial Pkwy. but nothing was found stolen.
•a woman on State St. noticed her mailbox damaged.
•a man complained about family documents and a bible stolen from his residence on Crestwood Cir.
