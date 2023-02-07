An reckless and possibly intoxicated driver recently fled from Commerce police.
Officers with the Commerce Police Department reported the incident of fleeing or attempting to elude; reckless driving; driving under the influence (DUI)-alcohol; and failure to maintain lane on Hwy. 441 on Jan. 28 around 1 a.m.
Officers saw the vehicle pull out of a convenience store parking lot at a high speed, nearly striking another vehicle while getting into a turn lane. The driver reportedly traveled over 110-miles-hour and braked the vehicle multiple times, coming to a complete stop. Officers said it appeared the driver was intentionally trying to get the the officer to hit their vehicle. The driver also reportedly failed to maintain lane.
Officers stopped the vehicle, but the driver fled when the officer was approaching the vehicle on foot.
A pursuit ensued, but officers ultimately lost contact with the vehicle.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other recent incidents reported to the CPD included:
- warrant executed and simple assault on Bill Anderson Blvd. where a man was arrested for a warrant after arguing with another man about a phone. Threats were reportedly exchanged between the two men.
- domestic dispute on Park St. where a woman said her ex-boyfriend showed up and struck her current boyfriend. The two then reportedly had a scuffle before the ex-boyfriend left the scene.
- information on South Elm St. where a woman reported her vehicle was damaged.
- information on Hwy. 334 where a woman was transported to the hospital after she was found confused and had scratches on her face.
- information on Cedar Drive Ext. where a man was taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville after a possible overdose. The man was given Narcan and had begun to wake up when officers were on the scene.
- driving while license is suspended or revoked and expired tag on Hwy. 441 where a woman was arrested during a traffic stop.
- driving while license is suspended or revoked; speeding; and suspended registration on Hwy. 441 where a man was arrested during a traffic stop.
- reckless conduct and discharging a firearm in the city in Homer Rd. where a neighborhood maintenance man found shell casings on a lot.
- theft by taking (no address listed) where a woman said a family member stole pills.
- theft by shoplifting on Maysville Rd. where a woman was cited and given a criminal trespass warning after attempting to shoplift a backpack.
- theft by taking on South Elm St. where a man suspected neighbors were stealing power.
- forgery on Little St. where a woman said someone forged her check.
