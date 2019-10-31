A recent traffic stop for speeding led to the arrest of a woman whose passengers said they felt in danger by the woman's driving.
An Arcade Police Department officer arrested Tammy Carter, 45, 221 Hebron Rd., Commerce after a short pursuit on Hwy. 129.
The officer clocked Carter's speed at 80-mph in a 55-mph-zone. When the officer began following Carter, she increased the speed of her vehicle first to 96-mph and then to 109-mph before narrowly avoiding a collision with another vehicle and pulling over.
A passenger told the officer she told Carter to slow down and said she feared for her safety. The officer arrested Carter and charged her with reckless driving.
Vehicle reported stolen from Gainesville caught in Arcade.
Arcade Police Department officers recently made a traffic stop on a vehicle reported stolen out of Gainesville.
The driver of the vehicle said she was the owners roommate and she recently received the vehicle after it was taken by a boyfriend, but hadn’t reported it to the Gainesville Police Department. The driver said the roommate allowed her to borrow the vehicle.
Despite her claim, Gainesville PD requested the vehicle be towed to their lot.
ARRESTS
Arrests made recently by the Arcade PD were:
•Sergio Banda, 21, 116 Chesterton Dr., Athens – warrant service.
•Tarvarious Williams, 37, 120 Lakeview St., Athens – driving with a suspended license and attempting to elude officers.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the Arcade PD were:
•a woman on Carlton Way complained about her ex-husband taking yard rakes she claims belong to her.
•a man on Melvin Phillips Rd. complained about neighbors target shooting on his property.
•a woman on Hwy. 82 said her ex-boyfriend violated a temporary protection order by calling her and sending her text messages.
•a man on Hunter Rd. reported a scam call where the caller posed as the man's employer requesting the man send $4,000.
•a Dollar General customer said two women at the store may be on drugs. Police met the women, one of whom has a mental illness.
•dispute between neighbors on Sandy Lane Ct. over dogs going toward a neighbor and the neighbor allegedly yelling obscenities towards the owner.
•a woman reported finding her shed doors open.
•assisted EMS with people experiencing separate medical episodes on Grace Dr. and Rock Forge Rd.
•complaints of dirt bikes and four wheelers driving on Tanglewood Rd.
•assisted the Georgia State Patrol with a two-vehicle accident on Hwy. 129.
