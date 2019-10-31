A recent traffic stop for speeding led to the arrest of a woman whose passenger's said they felt in danger by the woman's driving.
An Arcade Police Department officer arrested Tammy Carter, 45, 221 Hebron Rd., Commerce after a short pursuit on Hwy. 129.
The officer clocked Carter's speed at 80-mph in a 55-mph-zone. When the officer began following Carter, she increased the speed of her vehicle first to 96-mph and then to 109-mph before nearly avoiding a collision with another vehicle and pulling over.
A passenger told the officer she told Carter to slow down and said she feared for her safety. The officer arrested Carter and charged her with reckless driving.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the Arcade PD were:
•a woman on Carlton Way complained about her ex-husband taking yard rakes she claims belong to her.
•a man on Melvin Phillips Rd. complained about neighbor's target shooting on their property.
•a woman on Hwy. 82 said her ex-boyfriend violated a temporary protection order by calling her and sending her text messages.
•a man on Hunter Rd. reported a scam call where the caller posed as the man's employer requesting the man send $4,000.
•
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.