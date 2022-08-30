The Red Roof Inn sustained moderate damage following a fire on Aug. 29. No one was injured in the fire, which was reported around 12:45 p.m.
Units from Banks County Fire & Emergency Services responded to 30747 Hwy. 441, Commerce, and found the multi-story motel with fire showing from the first and second floor balcony area.
"The fire was quickly contained and the damage was maintained to the balcony and roof/attic area," according to a Banks County Fire and Emergency Services news release. "No extension was noted to the rooms. Evacuation of the motel was conducted by Fire/EMS personnel along with the Banks County Sheriff’s Office and staff personnel at the Red Roof Inn."
The cause of the Fire is under investigation by the Banks County Fire Department along with the Georgia State Fire Marshalls Office.
This is the second fire in recent months at a Banks Crossing motel. The Motel 6 was destroyed in a fire in June. That fire was ruled accidental.
