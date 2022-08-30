Red Roof Inn

The Red Roof Inn sustained moderate damage following a fire on Aug. 29. No one was injured in the fire, which was reported around 12:45 p.m.

 Photo courtesy Banks County Fire and Emergency

The Red Roof Inn sustained moderate damage following a fire on Aug. 29. No one was injured in the fire, which was reported around 12:45 p.m.

Units from Banks County Fire & Emergency Services responded to 30747 Hwy. 441, Commerce, and found the multi-story motel with fire showing from the first and second floor balcony area.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.