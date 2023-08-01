A woman recently reported a rental scam in the City of Commerce.
Officers with the Commerce Police Department were called for the incident of theft by deception at a residence on Hackberry Lane.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
A woman recently reported a rental scam in the City of Commerce.
Officers with the Commerce Police Department were called for the incident of theft by deception at a residence on Hackberry Lane.
The woman responded to an ad for a house that was for rent. A man told her to come look at the property, but said he couldn’t be there due to a work commitment.
He gave her the pass code to enter the residence and was told she could move in immediately if she paid $1,000, which she did.
The woman then noticed the rental listing on other websites. She contacted the rental company that owns the residence and they told her the ad she responded to wasn’t their listing.
The man who the woman had spoken to reportedly disconnected his phone number.
Other recent incidents reported by the Commerce PD included:
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.