A reported shooting in Commerce turned out to be fake.
On Saturday, April 24, a call came in to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office dispatch about a gunshot wound to the abdomen and a possible barricaded person in a home on Edgefield Dr., Commerce.
As officers staged at the scene dispatch advised a 15-year-old male juvenile, his father and mother were on the phone and stated there was no one shot and they had not lived at the Edgefield Dr. address for over three years.
The mother stated the juvenile had been in an online dispute with some other juveniles believed to be in Canada and they somehow got his information and called in the fake shooting.
The tenant at the residence and her two sons were found to be safe.
The 15-year-old juvenile and his parents were also found to be safe in Madison County.
DRIVE-BY SHOOTING IN NICHOLSON
On Thursday, April 29, a woman on Ivy Creek Dr., Nicholson, called in a report of gunshots in the area to the JCSO.
The complainant said she hear approximately four shots she thought were right outside her bedroom, but when she went outside she didn’t see anyone or any vehicles.
A short time later another resident on Ivy Creek Dr. reported he had camera footage of what appeared to be someone shooting from a moving vehicle.
The video showed a car traveling down and back up Winding Vine Ln. with gunshots heard once the car got close to the end of Winding Vine Ln. Flashes were also observed coming from the car and 10-12 shots could be heard on the video.
No shell casings or bullet holes were found during a search on Winding Vine Ln.
COMMERCE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•Pedestrian Under the Influence (PUI) on White Hill School Rd. at Hwy. 441, Commerce, where a female was reported to be undressing and dancing in the middle of the roadway.
•assist the driver of a disabled tractor-trailer on Interstate 85 South, Commerce.
•information report at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where suspicious items were found on a student’s person.
•stalking order served on a female at the Jackson/Madison County line, Commerce.
•stolen trailer found at Smiley’s Welding Shop, King Rd., Commerce, where an aluminum utility trailer was located.
•mental health issues at a White Hill School Rd., Commerce, residence.
•altercation and fight between two men over money owed on Erastus Church Rd., Commerce.
•juveniles riding a golf cart on Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce.
•suspicious person on White Hill School Rd. at Hwy. 441, Commerce.
•transactions in controlled substance or marijuana in, or, within 1,000 feet of a school at East Jackson Middle School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce.
•information at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where a juvenile had received a possible threat.
•accident with a dog on B. Wilson Rd., Commerce, where a dog ran into the road and made contact with the push bar on a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office patrol car.
•suspicious activity on Old Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where an illegal burn was reported.
•theft by shoplifting at The Children’s Place, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where two females grabbed a whole shelf of various children’s shirts and exited the store.
•assist Commerce Police Department personnel with a man who had been shot in his upper arm at a Woodbine St., Commerce, residence.
•dispute between several individuals at a Settlement Rd., Commerce, residence.
•possible overdose at a South Broad St., Commerce, residence.
•Temporary Protection Order (TPO) at a Settlement Rd., Commerce, residence.
•mental person at a Heritage Hills Dr., Commerce, residence.
•assist medical unit and Georgia State Patrol trooper with a motor vehicle accident on Interstate 85 South, Commerce.
•violation of a Family Violence Order on Hannah Way, Commerce, where a woman reported her husband whom she has a TPO against had showed up at her work and attempted to talk to her.
•theft by shoplifting at Simply Shades, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where a man stole three pairs of RayBan sunglasses.
•welfare check on a man on Queen Ct., Commerce.
•theft by deception on Alma St., Commerce, where a woman reported she had received a call from someone in California stating she had sold her car to someone for $300 and she needed to sign the paperwork to sign the title over, but she had not sold her car to anyone.
•forgery at Adidas, Steven B. Tanger Blvd., Commerce, where someone attempted to pass a counterfeit $100 bill.
•transport a male picked up from a Franklin County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Maysville Rd., Commerce.
JEFFERSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•welfare check on Meadowcreek Dr., Jefferson, where an animal complaint was filed.
•criminal trespass at an Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a domestic dispute between a sister and her brother was reported.
•domestic dispute between a woman and her ex-husband at a Brockton Loop Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•welfare check requested by the Department of Family and Children Services (DFCS) at a Hammond Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•assist medical unit at Redstone United Methodist Church, Jefferson, Rd., Jefferson, where a female was unresponsive inside a vehicle.
•abandoned box truck causing a road hazard on Interstate 85, Jefferson.
•dispute between a man and woman at a Melvin Phillips Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•dog complaint at a Meadowcreek Dr., Jefferson, residence.
•vehicle stuck in the mud after hydroplaning on Interstate 85 South, Jefferson.
•assist motorist who ran out of gas on Winder Hwy., Jefferson.
•traffic stop on Hwy. 129 North at Winder Hwy., Jefferson.
•domestic dispute at an Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•suspicious vehicle in the cul-de-sac on Grandview Dr., Jefferson, where a vehicle was parked with the marker lights on and two people inside.
•dispute involving a woman, her boyfriend and his daughter at a LaVista Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•two-vehicle accident on Interstate 85 North, Jefferson.
•assist semi-truck driver on Interstate 85, Jefferson.
•damage to property on Oliver Cir., Jefferson, where a man reported trees being cut on neighboring property fell over his property and almost damaged one of his boats.
•assist mobile crisis personnel at a Hardin Ter., Jefferson, residence.
•damage to property at an Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a female reported her brother had slashed the rear passenger side tire on her car the day before and then fled from the residence. She said her brother was not at the residence.
•animal complaint on Golf View Ct., Jefferson, where a female juvenile had been bitten on the left leg by a neighbor’s dog.
•property dispute on Holiday Cemetery Rd., Jefferson.
•suspicious activity on Dry Pond Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported hearing about 10 gunshots in the area.
•abandoned motorcycle at a Doster Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•assist motorist with a truck in the ditch on Ethridge Rd., Jefferson.
•information on Woods Creek Rd., Jefferson, where a truck was parked in front of a fire hydrant.
•noise complaint on Holiday Cemetery Rd., Jefferson, where someone was reportedly playing loud music in the area.
•suspicious activity at Tucker Exteriors, Airport Rd., Jefferson, where two men were reportedly fighting chickens.
•criminal trespass on Jackson Trail Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported his 18-year-old nephew had damaged a bedroom window seal by putting cigarettes out on it.
•suspicious activity at Clipper Gas Station, Winder Hwy., Jefferson, where a man reported a possibly intoxicated female driver.
•information on Jackson Trail Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported someone had damaged his driveway.
•warrant service at the Jackson County Jail, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson.
•suspicious activity on Andrew Ridge Dr., Jefferson, where a woman reported receiving strange phone calls.
•suspicious activity at a Lewis Roberts Rd., Jefferson, residence, where the complainant reported a man came to the door of the residence and asked about a chair and then walked off.
•criminal interference with government property at the Jackson County Jail, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, where some padding had been pulled up from the padded cell.
•assist Arcade Police Department personnel and transport at an Oak Park Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a dispute between a woman and her husband was reported.
•civil matter and damage to a vehicle at Encore Auto Parts, Hwy. 124, Jefferson, where a man reported while he was having a load of metal unloaded off his truck an employee operating a crane let a piece of metal slip and it broke the rear window on his truck.
•dispute at an Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•assist a medical unit at a Hunter Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man was possibly having a heart attack.
•custody dispute at a Galilee Church Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•suspicious activity on Lake Point Ct., Jefferson, where a woman reported suspicious people at the private pond in the subdivision.
•welfare check on a female at a Feldspar Dr., Jefferson, residence.
•theft by taking at a Hardin Terrace Cir., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported a man stole her son’s Xbox One S, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo DS and her TV.
•information on Mark Dodd Rd. at Doster Rd., Jefferson, where a possibly stolen bike was reported.
•information on Gordon St., Jefferson, where a social worker was gathering information on a juvenile.
•TPO service at the Jackson County Courthouse, Jackson Pkwy., Jefferson.
•information at Amazon facility, Toy Wright Rd., Jefferson, where a gun had been shipped to the facility.
•damage to a vehicle and motor vehicle accident on private property on Airport Rd., Jefferson, where one driver reported backing his truck into another vehicle as he was backing out of a parking spot.
•criminal trespass on Lyle Field Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported several four-wheelers and go-karts were riding in their hay field.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with a single-vehicle accident on Ethridge Rd., Jefferson.
•information at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Stan Evans Dr., Jefferson, where a man reported his minor child was receiving messages via social media from a boy even after telling him to stop.
•assist motorist on Legg Rd. at Hwy. 82 North, Jefferson.
•information on Ivey Ln., Jefferson.
•unruly juvenile and criminal trespass at a Psalms Dr., Jefferson, residence.
•noise complaint at a Double Bridges Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man was building a deck on a home.
•information at West Jackson Middle School, Gum Springs Church Rd., Jefferson, where random locations of the school were searched.
•deposit account fraud at Jackson Electric Membership Corporation, Commerce Rd., Jefferson, where a fraudulent check was reported.
•assist Jefferson Police Department personnel with a traffic stop on Hwy. 129 South at Old Pendergrass Rd., Jefferson.
•accident with a deer on Ethridge Rd., Jefferson.
•abandoned truck on Hwy. 124, Jefferson.
•animal complaint on Hwy. 124, Jefferson, where a cow was in the roadway.
•damage to property on Hwy. 82 at Lavender Rd., Jefferson, where a vehicle accident was reported.
•juvenile issue on Windy Hill Ct., Jefferson.
•damage to property on Athens Hwy., Jefferson, where a man reported running into a ditch in an attempt to avoid striking a deer in the roadway.
•financial transaction card fraud on Billie Dean Dr., Jefferson, where a woman reported credit card fraud against her bank account done by her ex-boyfriend.
•information at Jackson County School System bus shop, Winder Hwy., Jefferson.
•information at Gordon Street Center, Gordon St., Jefferson.
•abandoned vehicle towed from Hwy. 124, Jefferson.
•information on Duncans Mill Rd., Jefferson, where a woman reported she had not received her tag for a new car she purchased on March 2.
•information at Jackson County Comprehensive High School, Winder Hwy., Jefferson, where the counselor advised someone was inappropriately contacting a juvenile.
MAYSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Maysville were:
•criminal trespass on Owens Rd., Maysville, where a man reported his neighbor had been trespassing on his property.
•Temporary Protection Order (TPO) served on a man at a Pleasant Acres Dr., Maysville, residence.
•accident with a deer on Hwy. 82 Spur at Wheeler Ln., Maysville.
•verbal dispute between a woman and her husband at a Hwy. 82 Spur, Maysville, residence.
•information at a Red Oak Rd., Maysville, residence, where a man made a false call to 911 for help.
•suspicious activity on Hickory Way, Maysville, where a woman reported receiving fraudulent phone calls from unknown individuals stating she had warrant for her arrest due to activity involving her Social Security number.
•dispute, possible overdose and criminal trespass on Boone Rd., Maysville, where a woman reported she had another female at gunpoint.
•abuse/neglect/exploitation of disabled/elder person at a Hale Rd., Maysville, residence.
•found cell phone along Unity Church Circle, Maysville.
•damage to a vehicle and duty to stop at the scene of an accident – hit and run; leaving the scene of an accident on Unity Church Rd. at Owens Rd., Maysville, where the driver of a four-wheeler was struck by a truck that didn’t stop.
•duty to stop at the scene of an accident – hit and run; leaving the scene of an accident on Maysville Rd., Maysville, where a single-vehicle accident was reported.
•animal complaint on Pinetree Cir., Maysville, where a man reported a Pit Bull had attached his leg while he was out walking.
•suspicious activity on Sagefield Cir., Maysville, where the complainant reported a car was sitting in his driveway.
NICHOLSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Nicholson were:
•entering an automobile on Cabin Creek Rd., Nicholson, where a man reported someone entered the console of his truck and stole his Smith & Wesson revolver.
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper at a traffic accident on Old Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson.
•suspicious vehicle behind some storage units on Hwy. 441 South, Nicholson.
•suspicious vehicle in the ditch near Childs Farm Equipment, Hwy. 334, Nicholson.
•welfare check on a female at an Old Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson, residence.
•assist Clarke County Sheriff’s Office personnel with serving a warrant at a Sawdust Trl., Nicholson, residence.
•domestic dispute between two people at a Seagraves Mill Rd., Nicholson, residence.
•suspicious activity at a Hunters Ridge Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported a vehicle pulled up to her mailbox and a man asked to check it for his mail.
•traffic stop on a motorcycle on Berea Rd. at Smith Overhead Bridge Rd., Nicholson.
•welfare check on a man at an Old Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson, residence.
•assist motorist with a flat tire on Hwy. 441 at Sunset Dr., Nicholson.
•civil matter at a Quail Ridge Dr., Nicholson, residence.
•welfare check on two juveniles at a Jim David Rd., Nicholson, residence.
•information at a Stapler Dr., Nicholson, residence, where gunshots were reported causing a disturbance.
•warrant service at a Hunters Ridge Ln., Nicholson, residence.
•suspicious activity on Sawdust Trl., Nicholson, where a man reported hearing his dogs barking and when he went to check he heard someone walking on his porch.
•criminal trespass on Reynolds Rd., Nicholson, where someone was reportedly trespassing and beating on the doors of a home.
•interference with custody, unruly juvenile and DFCS referral at a Blue Jay Ct., Nicholson, residence.
•assist medical unit on Cabin Creek Dr., Nicholson, where a man was unresponsive.
•noise complaint on Old Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson, where a man was reportedly targeting shooting with a friend.
NORTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in North Jackson were:
•assist Georgia State Patrol trooper with a two-vehicle accident on Glenn Abby Ln., Talmo.
•entering an automobile on Bunt Ln., Pendergrass, where a man reported someone entered his wife’s vehicle and took her purse.
•information on Hubert Pittman Rd., Pendergrass, where a suspicious vehicle was found in the front yard of a residence.
•suspicious vehicle in the front yard of a Hubert Pittman Rd., Pendergrass, residence.
•welfare check on a man at a Main St., Talmo, residence.
•information at North Jackson Elementary School, Old Gainesville Hwy., Talmo, where a student had reportedly brought an inappropriate item to school.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 60, Pendergrass, where a truck was seen in an abandoned subdivision.
•assist medical unit at a Hwy. 60, Pendergrass, residence, where an 18-year-old was having a seizure.
•abandoned vehicle on Mountain Creek Church Rd., Pendergrass.
•information at a Main St., Talmo, residence.
•assist medical unit at a Hwy. 60, Pendergrass, residence, where an 18-year-old had a seizure.
•suspicious activity at a Station Dr., Pendergrass, residence, where a woman reported her and her husband heard a gun shot that sounded like it was coming from behind their bedroom window.
•entering an automobile on Emily Forest Way, Pendergrass, where a man reported someone had entered his vehicle and stole items.
•theft of services on Starbuck Pkwy., Pendergrass, where a Jackson County Water and Sewerage Authority employee reported finding a water box that had been used without a meter on it.
•welfare check on a man at a Main St., Talmo, residence.
•assist medical unit and dispute at an Independence Ave., Pendergrass, residence.
•suspicious activity on Village Pkwy., Pendergrass, where a woman reported seeing lights in her front yard.
•animal complaint on Stockton Farm Rd., Pendergrass, where a woman reported two Pit Bulls had killed her three goats.
•information on Whites Bottom Rd., Pendergrass, where a man reported his neighbor possessed a large pile of manure.
•welfare check on a man at a Belmont Oaks Dr., Talmo, residence.
•simple battery – FVA at an Old State Rd., Talmo, residence, where a domestic dispute was reported between a man and his girlfriend.
•suspicious activity on Pond Fork Church Rd., Pendergrass, where a man reported he came home and a car was blocking his driveway.
•theft of lost or mislaid property on Raco Pkwy., Pendergrass, where a woman reported she lost her Apple Airpods while at work.
•abandoned vehicle on Mountain Creek Church Rd. at Mountain Creek Dr., Pendergrass.
•assist medical unit at a Hwy. 60, Pendergrass, residence, where a male was having a seizure.
•suspicious activity on Old State Rd., Pendergrass, where a man reported arriving to home and finding his front door open.
SOUTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in South Jackson were:
•abandoned vehicle on Cane Creek Rd. at Mary Collier Rd., Athens.
•assist medical unit at a Paps Ln., Athens, residence, where a female was laying on the ground not alert but breathing.
•civil dispute between a man and his step-mother at a Lancer Ln., Statham, residence.
•runaway juvenile at a Cane Creek Rd., Athens, residence.
•welfare check on a couple at a Jefferson River Rd., Athens, residence.
•contributing to the delinquency, unruliness or deprivation of a minor at a Timber Ridge Dr., Athens, residence.
•dispute between a woman and her husband at a Jefferson Rd., Athens, residence.
•abandoned trailer and Honda UTV on Jefferson Rd., Athens.
•agency assist on Hwy. 129 North at Keri Ln., Athens, where a man was laying on the railroad tracks.
•suspicious activity at Dollar General, Hwy. 330, Athens, where a man was found sleeping beside the business.
•theft by taking and terroristic threats and acts at a Jefferson Rd., Athens, residence, where a man reported a quilt missing after his brother moved out of his brother was asked to move out of his home and when questioned about the quilt he threatened to blow up the complainant’s house.
•suspicious activity on Chandler Bridge Rd., Athens, where a woman reported a truck that appeared to be “scooping” out her home had pulled up in her driveway to her garage.
WEST JACKSON
The following incidents were recently reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton:
•lost wallet on Mandy Ln.
•welfare check on Duck Rd.
•scam on McEver Ln. where a man said someone tried to scam him over the phone.
•damage on Hwy. 53 where someone accidentally struck a cargo trailer.
•accidental firearm discharge resulting in injury on Blind Brook Circle. A handgun went off while a man was cleaning it, causing a wound to the man's leg. He was transported to the hospital.
•possible hit and run on New Cut Rd. where a woman said she was walking to a gas station and was struck by a vehicle. EMTs said she had swelling on her arm, possibly from being struck by a mirror. The woman was reportedly incoherent. She was transported to the hospital.
•possible sexual assault on River Pl. where officers were called to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Braselton for a report of a possible sexual assault.
•welfare check on Stone View Dr. where officers checked on two children, who appeared OK.
•loud music on Serenity Ct.
•suspicious activity on Hunting Hills Dr. where a woman heard her neighbor's vehicle alarm go off repeatedly and was concerned about them.
•agency assist on Hwy. 53 where officers were called for a wreck, finding a vehicle with an entrapped driver. The driver was extricated by fire and EMS crews and the Georgia State Patrol was called.
•theft by conversion on Michigan Cir. where a woman ordered rocking chairs online, but never received them.
•noise complaint on Jackson Trail Rd. where someone reported juveniles were driving dirt bikes up and down the road.
•criminal trespass and criminal damage to property on Hwy. 53 where a woman reported seeing a woman's vehicle spin around in her driveway. The complainant's vehicle was also damaged.
•animal complaint on West Jefferson St. where someone reported a dog had been barking for hours.
•theft by taking on Pendergrass Rd. where a woman said someone took her trash can.
•agency assist on Hwy. 332 where a vehicle ran off the road, struck a tree and some mailboxes. A woman stopped at the scene and said her son was driving and that she was taking him to the hospital for injuries.
•harassing communications and suspicious activity on Chestnut Chase where someone called a couple, claiming to work at a nearby restaurant. That restaurant had received several complaints that employees had been calling people, but the employees said they hadn't called anyone.
•terroristic threats and acts on New St. where a man received several text messages from a parent.
•identity fraud on Wicklow Ct. where a woman said someone opened an account in her name.
•information on East Jefferson St. where someone reported an unruly student.
•suspicious activity on Old Collins Rd. where a woman said a neighbor saw a vehicle in her driveway while she was out of town.
•dispute on Cedar Rock Rd. where two people argued over property.
•information on Butternut Walk where a woman reported odd phone calls.
•suspicious activity on East Crestview Ct. where someone reported a suspicious driver in a neighborhood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.