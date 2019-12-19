A man on Crossing Place recently reported his residence broken into and said $2,000 was stolen from his safe.
He told Commerce Police Department officers he and his girlfriend returned home to find the front door open. He found items thrown around inside their bedroom. He located his safe and found it open and $2,000 missing.
ARRESTS
Arrests made recently by the Commerce PD were:
•Rhonda Kay Brooks, 40, 450 Minish Rd., Commerce – warrant service.
•Angela Lynn Cunningham, 54, 65 Wildwood Ln., Comer – warrant service.
•Jesse William Decker, 26, 702 Farmers Academy Rd., Martin – driving with a suspended license.
•Ryan James Ohart, 31, 68 South Harmony St., Commerce – use of license plate to conceal identity of a vehicle and driving without insurance.
•Kimberly Whitlock, 32, 155 Oak Bluff Dr., Athens – possession of methamphetamine.
•Justice Breanna Dermire, 22, 4917 Thompson Bridge Rd., Gainesville – driving without a valid license.
•Kami Clarice Dalton, 30, 5120 Hwy. 63, Carnesville – driving without insurance.
•Alicia Mae Massey, 31, 1408 Carson Seagars Rd., Maysville – driving with a suspended license.
•Marquis Lavi Traylor, 33, 690 Sandy Creek Rd., Commerce – driving with a suspended license and driving without insurance.
INCIDENTS
Incidents recently reported to the Commerce PD were:
•a man at the Petro Express gas station on South Elm St. bought one bottle of beer while hiding another in his pocket.
•a woman on Peach St. reported a laptop missing from her vehicle.
•a woman on Baugh St. complained about finding a necklace missing from a dish on a table but later finding the necklace back in the dish.
•a man told Commerce PD he purchased a vehicle in July but never received the permanent license plate. The man returned the vehicle and was never issued a full refund.
•responded to gunshots on Stark St. and found a man had shot himself in the head.
•a woman on Arlington Ln. said someone kicked her door in and ran off when the subject realized people were home.
•complaints of someone slashing an inflatable Christmas decoration on Victoria St.
