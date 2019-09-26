A man on Forest Lake Rd. recently complained to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office about a home break-in and thefts.
The man said he returned home and found his residence ransacked. He later found a back window tampered with and several items stolen. He prepared a list of stolen items for the deputy and the total value of the items was around $8,000.
Some of the stolen items included video game consoles, firearms, a camera and currency.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JCSO in Pendergrass and Talmo were:
•four counterfeit $100 bills found at North Jackson Elementary School.
•a convenience store owner on Glenn Abbey Ln. said he noticed a leak when it began to rain. He got on top of the store and found a square shaped hole.
•a stolen vehicle was found overturned in a creek near Fairview Rd. The driver had left the scene. The owner arrived and said a stereo, amplifier and speakers were stolen from the vehicle.
•a man on Station Dr. said his ex-wife has kept him from seeing their daughter for two-straight weekends.
•a man found his roommate dead at their residence on Old State Rd.
•a man on Hwy. 60 said he returned to his residence and found an unknown vehicle in his driveway. He then found his other vehicle stolen.
•vehicle accident on Main St. Everyone involved in the accident was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.
•complaints of a terminated employee being disorderly on John B. Brooks Rd.
•complaints of a woman carrying grocery bags full of items on Midland Rd.
