Jackson County Sheriff’s Office deputies recently responded to Green Hill Ct. where a residence was broken into and two expensive items were stolen.
A woman found the damage and thefts and reported a generator stolen from a shed and a large television stolen from a bedroom. A man found a hole punched in a wall in his bedroom. He also found a door taken off its hinges, a bedroom window removed from its frame and the door of the shed removed. A bed frame was also moved in his bedroom.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JCSO in Maysville were:
•a man on Jackson Woods Rd. complained about a man urinating in his front yard.
•a man on Shady Lane Ct. reported fraudulent charges to his father’s debit card.
•a woman on Red Oak Rd. reported her son making suicidal threats. The son denied being serious about the threats.
•a man on Hale Rd. found a woman with a cup of blood and he believed she was harming herself. The woman did not want medical attention, but wanted to leave the area.
•a man on Beacon Dr. complained about a neighbor’s child playing on its own property.
•verbal dispute between a man and woman on Fountain Dr.
•a man reported a GPS stolen from his vehicle on Hillside Way.
•a teenager said he was kicked out of his residence on Hale Rd. and had no place to go. The teen’s guardian denied kicking him out and claimed she didn’t know he was gone.
•a man on Pleasant Acres Dr. complained about finding his sister on drugs when he went to drop his child off at its mother’s residence.
•a man on Mangum Rd. reported seeing a man cross the gate on his driveway and walk towards a lake on his property.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.