A woman recently complained to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office about a residence she owned and was renovating being burglarized.
The woman found the front door of the residence damaged and she cleared the interior with a deputy. The items stolen included $2,000 worth of flooring, a $250 toilet and two ceiling fans totalling $100. A baseball bat was found outside the residence.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the JCSO in Maysville were:
•Adult Protective Services reported a residence on Silver Dollar Rd. where medications are being taken from a man.
•dispute between an estranged couple with the wife’s brother involved on Silver Dollar Rd.
•welfare check on a woman on Hale Ct. who had a large bruise on her arm. The bruise was allegedly caused when the woman’s husband pushed her down.
•dispute between an ex-couple on Pinetree Cir.
•dispute between a mother and son on Gaillard Dr.
•reports of a homeless man at Hurricane Shoals Park.
•a man on Harmony Church Rd. complained about his son refusing to listen to him.
•a woman complained about her ex-husband taking mail from her mailbox on Porter Rd.
•a legal guardian of children on Highland Way complained about the biological mother attempting to pick the children up from a bus stop.
•dispute between a father and daughter on Deadwyler Rd.
NORTH JACKSON
Incidents recently reported to the JCSO in North Jackson were:
•a jewelry seller on River Ridge Dr. complained about someone trying to scam her by sending her a check for $1,500 for an item costing $260. The buyer wanted the jewelry to go to Locust Grove, but the difference to go to New Jersey.
•$2,300 worth of power tools stolen from a residence on Hwy. 60.
