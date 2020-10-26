A robbery was reported at Kay Jewelers in the Tanger Outlet Center on Thursday, October 22.
Officers with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call around 12:10 p.m.
The complainant told officers a man and woman came into the store and asked to see some gold bracelets and 14K gold necklaces. She said she showed them a box set of a gold bracelet and chain, and a 14K gold necklace.
She said while she was showing them the items the couple snatched the items from her and ran out of the store.
The complainant stated the couple got into a gray Hyundai Elantra and left the area.
The total valued of the items was $18,000.
COMMERCE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Commerce were:
•agency assist on Ila Rd. at Blacks Creek Church Rd., Commerce, where a two-vehicle accident was reported.
•battery/simple battery – Family Violence Act (FVA), criminal trespass, simple assault – FVA and cruelty to children at a Brenda Dr., Commerce, residence, where a domestic dispute was reported between a woman and her ex-boyfriend.
•warrant service at an Old Ridge Rd., Commerce, residence.
•suicide threats at a Blacks Creek Church Rd., Commerce, residence, where a man was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment.
•damage to property at a Waterworks Rd., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported over a four-week period she had had two flat tires on her vehicle and she believed her soon-to-be ex-husband was causing the damage to the tires.
•agency assist at a Huntington Ln., Commerce, residence, where a domestic dispute was reported.
•agency assist on Interstate 85 South, Commerce, where a traffic accident was reported.
•agency assist on Hwy. 98 at Hardman Orchard Rd., Commerce, were a traffic accident was reported.
•TPO service at a New St., Commerce, residence.
•information at an Old Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, residence, where a man reported his Shih Tzu/Poodle mix puppy missing from his residence.
•information at Billy Cain Ford, Maysville Rd., Commerce, where a woman reported her sister left her Android phone of top of the car and lost it in this area.
•dispute at an Old Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, residence, where a dispute/argument was reported between a man and woman.
•agency assist at an Old Ridge Rd., Commerce, residence, where a Clarke County operator asked to have the residence checked to see if a stolen 4-Runner was at there.
•TPO service at a B. Wilson Rd., Commerce, residence.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 441 at Memorial Dr., Commerce, where the complainant reported a man waving his arms as if to flag someone down.
•theft by taking at a Woods Bridge Rd., Commerce, residence, where a man reported the theft of two church flags.
•death investigation (non-murder) at a White Hill School Rd., Commerce, residence, where a woman with end-stage COPD and Stage 3 or 4 renal failure was found unresponsive.
•information at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, Old Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, where an assistant principal reported some inappropriate writing on a bathroom wall.
•damage to property at a Richmond Way, Commerce, residence, where a woman reported her daughter’s car had been damaged.
•dispute at an Old Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported she could hear her neighbors arguing in the front yard and also could hear a child crying.
•assist the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at a Brenda Dr., Commerce, residence, in reference to two missing juveniles.
•theft by deception and forgery at a South Elm St., Commerce, residence, where a man reported his mother was forging checks using his deceased grandfather’s name and selling his grandfather’s truck.
•suspicious activity at a South Apple Valley Rd., Commerce, residence, where a male was reportedly walking around the area possibly in his “pjs.”
•damage to property on Hwy. 334 at Joe Bolton Rd., Commerce, where a man reported the railroad arms came down on his truck and damaged a 2021 Lexus he was transporting.
•information report at East Jackson Middle School, Hoods Mill Rd., Commerce.
•agency assist on Interstate 85 South, Commerce, where a traffic accident was reported.
•possession of firearms by a convicted felon, use of a firearm by a convicted felon during the commission of a crime and reckless conduct at a Glenn Fuller Cir., Commerce, residence, where a woman reported she had received a call from her juvenile daughter stating their grandfather had tried to get the complainant’s juvenile son to shoot him with a gun that the grandfather had possession of.
•loitering or prowling at a Hwy. 334, Commerce, residence, where the homeowner reported a man in an SUV parked in the garage of his home under construction.
•warrant service at Jaemor Farms, Hwy. 441 North, Commerce.
•insurance requirements for operation of motor vehicles violation on South Elm St. at Hwy. 98, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
JEFFERSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Jefferson were:
•information at a Double Bridge Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported his neighbor was shooting a shotgun.
•information at a Clover Mill Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported missing from Cornelia was located.
•information at a Swann Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman advised family members were involved in an altercation and she had some questions regarding that incident.
•suspicious activity at a Jefferson River Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a possible argument and gun shot was reported.
•suspicious activity at an Ebenezer Church Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported people yelling on her property.
•motorist assistance on Hwy. 82 North at Barber Rd, Jefferson, where a woman was lost and was trying to find her way to the Jackson County Jail.
•agency assist on Brockton Rd., Jefferson, where a traffic accident was reported.
•abandoned vehicle on Possum Creek Rd., Jefferson, where a man reported a 2018 Nissan Sentra on his property.
•information on Interstate 85 North, Jefferson, where a vehicle had broken down.
•information at a Stillwood Pl., Jefferson, residence, where a man requested information on how to collect money owed to him by his nephew.
•civil matter at a Trotters Ridge Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a custody dispute was reported.
•animal complaint at a Benton Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported he had trapped a cat that he believed had rabies.
•information at a Woods Way, Jefferson, residence, where the complainant reported finding a bag on their property.
•assist medical unit at a Hunter Rd., Jefferson, residence.
•dispute at a Double Brides Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man was refusing to leave the residence after being asked to.
•dispute at a Hog Mountain Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported a verbal argument between him and his girlfriend. He said two men at the residence started a fight with him before he left walking.
•suspicious activity at a Jefferson River Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a vehicle occupied by two individuals were acting suspicious driving up and down the roadway.
•dispute at a Hwy. 124, Jefferson, residence, between a man and his wife.
•dispute at a Tyler Way, Jefferson, residence, between a man and his wife.
•agency assist at a Swann Cir., Jefferson, residence, where an Athens Police Department officer requested assistance with a vehicle that ran from them during an earlier incident.
•dispute at a Windy Hill Rd., Jefferson, residence, between a man and his wife.
•dispute at a Grandview Station, Jefferson, residence, between a woman and her 17-year-old daughter.
•information at a Hwy. 124, Jefferson, residence, where a dispute was reported between a plumbing company employee and the property owner.
•agency assist on Jackson Concourse at Hwy. 129, Jefferson, where a train-truck collision was reported.
•welfare check at Valero, Jackson Trail Rd., Jefferson, where the complainant reported the cashier had a black eye and had told her she had been beaten up by her boyfriend.
•theft by deception at an Ethridge Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported a man who purchased a motorcycle from him took the motorcycle, paperwork and key, but did not leave the remainder of the purchase price at his residence.
•terroristic threats and acts at a Grandview Dr., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported receiving threats from a Lavonia man his sister had or was dating.
•suspicious activity at a Jefferson River Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported finding an arrow in the pasture where she keeps her horses.
•information at Jackson County Comprehensive High School, Winder Hwy., Jefferson, where a student was in possession of a vape pen and oil.
•warrant service on Athens Hwy., Jefferson, where a traffic accident was reported.
•dispute at a Whitney Rd., Jefferson, residence, between a woman and her soon-to-be ex-husband.
•information and damage to property at the Jackson County Courthouse, Jackson Pkwy., Jefferson, where an employee needed an escort into the building due to her husband making threats towards her, blocking her entrance into her subdivision and possibly keying her vehicle.
•abandoned vehicle at a church on Waterworks Rd., Jefferson.
•theft by receiving stolen property, agency assist, warrant service, recovered stolen property and hit and run; duty to stop at the scene of an accident on Interstate 85 North, Jefferson, where a traffic accident was reported.
•theft by taking at a Hog Mountain Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a man reported his 1998 Dodge Ram truck missing.
•civil matter at a Harden Terrace Cir., Jefferson, residence.
•harassing communications at an Anglin Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported receiving harassing communications from her ex-husband.
•information report at a Harold Phillips Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a woman reported “people could be heard yelling and howling in the woods” behind her residence.
•cruelty to children, dispute, obstruction of law enforcement officers, simple battery – FVA and battery/simple battery – FVA at a B. Whitfield Rd., Jefferson, residence, where a dispute was reported between a woman and her husband.
•damage to property at a Ryan’s Run, Jefferson, residence, where a man reported his mailbox had been damaged.
MAYSVILLE
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Maysville were:
•assist motor on Harmony Church Rd., Gillsville, where a van was stuck in a ditch.
•suspicious activity on Harmony Church Rd., Gillsville, where a woman reported a driver was “laying drags” and driving recklessly down the road.
•vehicle accident involving a deer on Deadwyler Rd. at Dixon Bridge Rd., Maysville.
•welfare check at a Maysville Rd., Maysville, residence, where a man with an active Temporary Protection Order (TPO) was at the residence where his wife was previously living.
•death investigation (non-murder) at a Wheeler Creek Rd., Maysville, residence, where a man was reportedly killed in a tractor accident.
•assist medical unit at a Donahoo Rd., Maysville, residence.
•theft by taking at a Deadwyler Rd., Maysville, residence, where a woman reported three campaign signs had been stolen.
•suspicious activity at a Pleasant Acres Dr., Maysville, residence, where a man reported hearing a female neighbor yelling.
•theft by taking at a Yarbrough-Ridgeway Rd., Maysville, residence, where a woman reported her wallet was missing after she allowed a male and female to stay at her residence.
•information at a Hillside Way, Maysville, residence.
•identity fraud at a Donahoo Rd., Maysville, residence, where a woman reported someone had accessed her debit card and made several transactions at various places.
•assist medical unit at a Hwy. 98, Maysville, residence.
•dispute at a Green Hill Ct., Maysville, residence, between a man and woman.
•criminal trespass at a Plainview Rd., Maysville, residence, where a man reported being confronted in his driveway by another man stating “he was going to get his money.” The complainant stated he did not know the other man and he told him to get off his property. The complainant stated the other man began to curse while making his way off the property.
NICHOLSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in Nicholson were:
•suspicious activity on Smith Overhead Bridge Rd., Nicholson, where the complainant reported a suspicious looking man on the bridge.
•harassing communications at a Cabin Creek Cir., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported receiving emails from a man she has a no contact order against.
•motorist assist on Dogwood Dr. at Hwy. 441 South, Nicholson, where a vehicle had a flat tire.
•information on Sawdust Trl., Nicholson, where golf carts and four-wheelers were reported to be in the roadway.
•information on Hwy. 334, Nicholson.
•accident involving a deer on Hwy. 334, Nicholson.
•motorist assist on Hwy. 441 at Stapler Dr., Nicholson, where a vehicle was stopped in the roadway.
•suspicious activity at a Hunters Ridge Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a man reported two individuals were on their way to this residence to deliver drugs and put them in the mailbox.
•assist medical unit at a White Hill School Rd., Nicholson, residence.
•accident with a deer on Cooper Farm Rd., Nicholson.
•information at a Hunters Ridge Ln., Nicholson, residence, where a juvenile had been shot in the eye with a BB gun.
•possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug-related objects, failure to stop at a stop sign and unlawful entry/delivery inside guard line of controlled substance, etc. at a Memorial Dr., Nicholson, residence, where the complainant reported a car had been sitting for a while running with the lights on.
•information at a Sawdust Trl., Nicholson, residence, where a man reported four-wheelers and golf carts were riding in the neighborhood.
•suspicious activity at a Cabin Creek Dr., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported seeing a truck driving by with a female hanging out of it.
•dispute at Dollar General, U.S. Hwy. 441, Nicholson, where the complainant reported yelling coming from two vehicles parked on the side of the building.
•suspicious activity at a Hawks Ct., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported her juvenile son advised her a friend of his had placed a bag in the mailbox containing drugs/drug-related objects.
•suspicious activity at an Old Kings Bridge Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a man reported a vehicle pulled down his driveway then back out. He said the vehicle stayed at the end of his driveway until he walked outside and then it left.
•welfare check at a Hawks Ridge Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported a dispute between her and her father.
•information at a Broad St., Nicholson, residence, where a vehicle identification verification was conducted.
•welfare check at a Hawks Ridge Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a woman with Legacy Link reported a man called asking for help and when she advised him they didn’t service Jackson County he got mad and hung up on her.
•animal complaint at a Jim David Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported she saw her dog, that had gone missing a few months ago, at a neighbor’s house.
•welfare check at a Hawks Ridge Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a man was found half sitting/lying on the side of the road.
•dispute at a Steeplechase Rd., Nicholson, residence.
•assist medical unit on Church St., Nicholson.
•animal complaint at a Harbow Ln., Nicholson residence, where a woman reported her neighbor allowed his dog to run loose and she isn’t able to let her dog outside due to the other dog being aggressive.
•suspicious activity at a Staplers Bridge Rd., Nicholson, residence, where a woman reported she had seen the same vehicle for the three mornings at the group of mailboxes.
NORTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in North Jackson were:
•dispute at a Holly Springs Rd., Pendergrass, residence, between two men.
•welfare check at a Valley Way, Pendergrass, residence, where a man reported he had not been able to make contact with his uncle and mother.
•theft by taking at a Pleasant Hill Dr., Talmo, residence, where a man reported his Taurus 9mm pistol had been stolen out of his vehicle.
•information at a Mountain Creek Dr., Pendergrass, residence, where a man reported cars were driving at high rates of speed and in a reckless manner on the streets near his house.
•criminal trespass at an A.J. Irvin Rd., Talmo, residence, where a man reported tools, lumber, windows and window screens had been stolen from his barn.
•criminal damage to property and entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with the intent to commit a theft or other felony at a Forest Lake Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where a woman reported someone had damaged her truck.
•damage to property on Hwy. 129 at Allen Bridge Rd., Talmo, where a man reported he was traveling behind another man when a piece of wood laying in the roadway came out from under the man’s truck and struck the complainant’s truck causing damage.
•duty to report an accident with injury, death or property damage at Out Store, Hwy. 82 North, Pendergrass, where a man reported someone struck his vehicle while it was parked at this location.
•information report at a Village Pkwy., Pendergrass, residence, where a city employee reported being harassed by a woman stating she was going to get him fired for driving a city-owned vehicle to his residence. The employee stated he had permission to drive the vehicle to his residence.
•found property at a Cedar Dr., Pendergrass, residence, where a woman reported a pocketbook had been found along the roadway on Holly Springs Rd. near the Interstate 85 overpass.
•theft by taking at an Old State Rd., Pendergrass, residence, where a man reported his vehicle had been stolen.
SOUTH JACKSON
Incidents reported to the JCSO in South Jackson were:
•information on Hwy. 129 at Lebanon Church Rd., Athens, where a deer had been struck by a vehicle.
•information at a Mallory Rd., Statham, residence, where a woman reported she was constantly having trouble with her juvenile daughter trying to run away and being unruly.
•suspicious activity and dispute at Dollar General, Commerce Rd., Athens, where a woman reported while her 15-year-old daughter was inside the store a man tried to initiate a conversation with her. The daughter stated the man was trying to “pick her up/come onto her.” The complainant said she told the man her daughter was only 15 years old and he shouldn’t be doing what he was doing. She said he left the area and headed north on Hwy. 441.
•agency assist at a Jeffrey Ln., Athens, residence, where the complainant reported a female juvenile was temporarily staying at this residence and no guardian was observed other than a man who receives frequent medical assistance.
•theft by taking and warrant service at a Timber Ridge Dr., Athens, where a woman reported the theft of a lawn mower.
•suspicious activity and recovered stolen property at Dollar General, Commerce Rd., Athens, where a vehicle (Nissan Frontier truck), reported stolen out of Clarke County, was located parked near the rear of the business.
•DUI – drugs on John Collier Rd., Athens, where a one-vehicle traffic accident was reported.
•suspicious activity on Lancer Ln. at Providence Rd., Statham, where a woman reported her granddaughter’s husband was lying the road sleeping.
•suspicious activity on Jefferson Rd. at Wits End, Athens, where two people were reportedly standing off the roadway with flashlights.
•suspicious activity at a Providence Rd., Statham, residence, where a man reported he believed “someone might be cooking meth on the back side of his property.”
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked on Hwy. 330 at Hwy. 129, Athens, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•suicide threats at a Drew Ln., Athens, residence.
•suspicious activity at a Timber Ridge Dr., Athens, residence, where a woman reported gun shots in the area.
•warrant service on Jefferson Rd., Athens, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•death investigation (non-murder) at a Crooked Creek Village, Athens, residence, where a man reported his uncle had passed away in his sleep.
•suspicious activity at an Old Commerce Rd. Extensions, Athens, residence, where a woman reported receiving mail in a man’s name in reference to changing the name on the deed to her property.
•suspicious activity on Sandy Creek Rd. at Bonds Loop, Athens, where a man was walking down the roadway carrying a bookbag and was trying to stop out into traffic.
•forgery at Dollar General, Hwy. 330, Athens, where the manager reported a female attempted to purchase several items with a fake $100 bill.
•agency assist at a Bob Holman Rd., Athens, residence, where a dog fight was reported. A juvenile was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for a bite to the finger after trying to separate the family’s two dogs who were fighting.
•suspicious activity at an Archer Grove Rd., Athens, residence, where a woman reported her neighbor had been harassing her.
WEST JACKSON
The following incidents were recently reported to the JCSO in Braselton and Hoschton:
•dispute on McNeal Rd. where a man and woman argued over a ride and the woman reportedly threw things around the house.
•dispute on McNeal Rd. where a woman said a man yelled at her.
•information on White St. where someone reported a scam phone call.
•information on Cooper Bridge Rd. where a man said a woman shot at him during a dispute in Hall County. When he returned home, he saw the woman was parked in his driveway. He didn't stop and the woman reportedly followed his vehicle and blocked him in, but he was able to get away.
•damage to property on Jackson Trail Rd. where a vehicle struck another while backing out.
•damage to property on Summerhill Dr. where a vehicle struck another while backing out.
•theft by taking and financial transaction card fraud on Jefferson Ave. where a man woke up and found his wallet, keys and phone were missing from his apartment. He later found $2,000 had been taken from his account. A woman had been at the residence the night before, but the man didn't remember many of the details from the night.
•disorderly conduct on Hwy. 53 where a man twice opened the drive-thru window at a closed fast food restaurant. After an employee closed the window, the man reportedly began taking pictures of the employees. He was given a criminal trespass warning.
•suspicious activity on Burton Dr. where officers stopped a vehicle outside a subdivision that's under construction. The man said he was planning to buy a house and wanted to track his commute time from work.
•death investigation (non-murder) on Creek View Dr. where a man with a medical history was found dead.
•dispute on Registry Ln. where a man and woman argued over household duties.
•information on East Jefferson St. where a woman wanted to know if she could let a juvenile stay with her for a couple of days after issues at her home.
•speeding on Ward Rd.
•dispute on Joshua Way where neighbors argued and a man complained about lights from a church shining in his house.
•lost or mislaid property on City Square St. where officers found a debit card.
•agency assist on Cecil Clarke Rd. where a man accidentally overdosed on Fentanyl. He was breathing and awake when they left for the hospital.
•suicide threats on West Jefferson St. where a juvenile talked about wanting to kill himself. Officers spoke with the juvenile, who said he was OK.
•agency assist on Zion Church Rd. where a man who had a stolen vehicle refused to exit a hotel room. He was ultimately detained by the Braselton Police Department.
•dispute on Thompson Mill Rd. where a woman said a man got upset and threw things around the house and in the yard. He reportedly caused slight damage to a door and a vehicle.
•theft by taking on Jackson Trail Rd. where 40 pallets were taken.
•agency assist on Lewis Braselton Blvd. where someone accidentally cut their leg with a chainsaw.
•civil matter on Jackson Trail Rd. where a woman reported her ex-boyfriend wanted possession of their firearms.
•information on Eagles Bluff Way where a woman said her teenage daughter ran away to a friend's house.
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where a vehicle was abandoned on private property.
•agency assist on I-85 where deputies assisted with a vehicle fire. The driver said he saw smoke, so he pulled over and the vehicle went up in flames.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.