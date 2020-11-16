A robbery incident on Jefferson River Rd, was reported to the Arcade Police Department on November 5.
The female complainant said she pulled off the roadway at her mailbox to check her mail and was approached by two vehicles, a gray car and a red truck. She said the two vehicles blocked her in and the driver of the car demanded her cell phone and money.
She stated she threw the money she had out the window and the driver of the car picked up the money and both vehicles left the scene.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the APD were:
•fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer and reckless driving on Hwy. 129 South at B. Whitfield Rd., where a traffic stop was attempted.
•assist medical unit at an Arcade Park St. residence, where a female fell and hit her head on the pavement.
•warrant served and suspicious incident at a Peppers St. residence, where a man reported someone was walking around his residence.
•battery at the Depot Tavern, Peppers St., where a woman reported she had been assaulted by another woman.
•custody dispute at the Arcade Police Department, Athens Hwy., where a woman reported the individual bringing her children to her for visitation never showed up with the children.
•disorderly conduct at a Bulldawg Mobile Home Park residence on Athens Hwy., where a man reported the landlord “cursed in front of his children and other children” at this location when he became aware someone he did not like was visiting the residence.
•custody dispute at the Arcade Police Department, Athens Hwy., where a man reported his wife was refusing to return their kids to him following her visitation period.
•assist fire department at a Brookshire St., residence, where a man reported smelling burning wire in his motorhome.
•cruelty to children at a Trotters Ridge Rd. residence, where a woman reported her children told her their father was “shooting a gun” at their tables and scaring them, as well as yelling at them and locking them in their rooms.
•harassing communications at a Hickory Trl. residence, where a woman reported her husband was stalking her at her place of business.
•suspicious incident at a Hwy. 82 South residence, where a man reported he found an unoccupied Chevrolet truck on his father’s property when he came to check on it.
•motorist assist on Hwy. 129 South near Arcade Park St., where a disabled tractor-trailer was parked in the roadway.
•criminal trespass at the Arcade Park on Arcade Park St., where someone had damaged some bushes.
•motorist assist on Hwy. 129 South at 4W Farm Rd., where the driver of a truck was parked due to being out of gas.
•criminal trespass at a Rock Forge Rd. residence, where a woman reported her male neighbor came to her residence and refused to leave. The complainant advised this was not the first time this had happened.
•suspended registration and no insurance on the Damon Gause Bypass at Athens Hwy., where a traffic stop was conducted.
•aggravated assault – Family Violence Act (FVA), battery – FVA and simple battery – FVA at a River Meadows Dr. residence, where a domestic dispute was reported between a woman and her husband.
•identity fraud at a Meadow Ln. residence, where a woman reported a former roommate had obtained insurance on her vehicle by using the complainant’s identity.
•abandoned vehicle on Hwy. 129 North at B. Whitfield Rd.
•assist fire department at Dollar General, Hwy. 82 South, where debris in a roll-off dumpster was on fire.
•giving a false name, address or birthdate to a law enforcement officer, driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and operating an unregistered vehicle on Hwy. 129 North at Business 129, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•suspicious incident at a Tanglewood Rd. residence, where people were reportedly riding four-wheelers recklessly.
•assist motorist on Hwy. 129, where a driver had a flat tire.
•hit and run; duty of the driver to stop at or return to the scene of an accident on Carruth Rd., where a man reported a driver struck his mailbox and post destroying it.
•assist medical unit oat an Arcade Park St. residence, where a man was found on the ground next to his truck unresponsive. The man was transported to Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center for treatment.
•harassing communications at a Trotters Ridge Rd. residence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.