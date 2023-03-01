A Rome, Ga., man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck on I-85 in Jackson County recently.
William Vaughn Garrett, 57, of Rome, died at the scene of the wreck. Garrett was traveling southbound on I-85 in a Chevrolet Tahoe on Feb. 26 around 3 a.m. when he lost control of the vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.