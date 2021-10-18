A Royston woman recently reported a stalking incident in Commerce.
On Friday, October 8, the woman told Commerce Police Department officers while she was stopped at the red light at Walmart in Banks Crossing she noticed a man staring at her. She said once the light changed she drove away headed to the Commerce Post Office on Little St. and the man followed her.
The complainant stated she went inside the post office and when she came out the man had exited his vehicle and began “cat calling” her and attempting to get her attention. She said she got in her vehicle without speaking to him and drove away.
She stated she believed the man followed her from the post office and eventually lost contact with him when she got on Interstate 85.
The complainant provided a description of the man and said he was driving a black sedan, possibly a Chrysler 300.
OTHER INCIDENTS
Other incidents recently reported to the CPD include:
•discharge of a firearm in the city on Sam Brown Blvd., Commerce, where a Commerce Police Department officer discharged his duty weapon to dispatch an injured deer in the complainant’s yard.
•possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance at CVS Pharmacy, Jefferson St., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•financial transaction card fraud on Elizabeth St., Commerce, where a woman reported her bank froze her credit card because of suspicious activity after three Uber charges were made and she had never purchased an Uber ride.
•theft of lost/mislaid property at Ingles, Hwy. 334, Commerce, where a woman reported she lost her debit card at the fuel pumps and shortly after she saw two transactions on her account that were made in Athens.
•domestic dispute at an Andy Ct., Commerce, residence, between several family members.
•no insurance and disregard of a traffic control device on South Elm St. at Commerce Crossing, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and expired registration on Hwy. 441 South at Homer Rd., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•warrant executed during a traffic stop on South Broad St. at Central Ave., Commerce.
•lost/mislaid property on Eades Dr., Commerce, where a woman reported her wallet missing.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked and too fast for conditions/speeding on Hwy. 441 North at Hwy. 59, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•information report at the Commerce Civic Center, State St., Commerce, where a fight was reported.
•criminal trespass at Grey Hill Cemetery, New St., Commerce, where vandalism was reported.
•theft by taking at the American Tower site on Gordon Farm Rd., Commerce, where someone had stolen several items, cut the lock off a trailer and cut holes in the chain-linked fence surrounding the site.
•driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked on Hwy. 15 South, Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
•warrant served, too fast for conditions/speeding and driving while driver’s license is suspended or revoked on Ridgeway St., Commerce, where a traffic stop was conducted.
